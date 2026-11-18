WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Experts praised Rockstar for bringing GTA 6 to Xbox Series S while preserving key visual features, such as ray-traced reflections.

Despite its visual achievements, the Xbox Series S version suffers from performance issues, with unstable frame rates.

The game runs internally at 720p on Xbox Series S, resulting in a less sharp and detailed image compared to the 1440p resolution on Series X.

Digital Foundry recommends playing GTA 6 on PS5 or Xbox Series X instead of Series S.

Grand Theft Auto VI has received widespread praise and is already considered one of the greatest video games in history. However, there are still plenty of questions about its performance, especially on a console like Xbox Series S.

Microsoft’s least powerful system has been at the center of several controversies, as many studios have struggled to bring their games to the hardware due to its limitations. Some developers have even argued that the console’s existence was a mistake in the first place.

Now that GTA 6 is finally here and is considered one of the most ambitious games of the last decade, many players are wondering how well it runs on Xbox Series S. Fortunately, technical experts have provided an answer, praising Rockstar’s work on the port while also issuing an important warning.

How Does GTA 6 Run on Xbox Series S?

After spending hours with the game and conducting an extensive analysis, Digital Foundry has delivered its verdict on GTA 6. The technical experts praised Rockstar Games for making the title run so well on PS5 and Xbox Series X. According to their findings, these versions perform very similarly, running at 30 FPS and a fixed resolution of 1440p.

Not everything is perfect, however, as the frame rate drops slightly on both consoles during particularly demanding scenes with lots of elements on screen or intense action.

“GTA 6 manages to maintain 30 FPS fairly consistently during normal gameplay, with a 33-millisecond frame time even during intense combat and when moving through the environment. Most of the combat I tested on Series X ran perfectly at 30 FPS with very few drops. Cinematic sequences also played smoothly, without any interruptions to the animation,” explained Oliver Mackenzie.

Things are different on Xbox Series S. The expert praised the port for Microsoft’s least powerful console, as Rockstar managed to preserve features that require considerable processing power, such as ray-traced reflections. As a result, he was satisfied with the visual experience offered by the system.

However, Rockstar had to make some sacrifices due to the hardware’s limited power. Mackenzie reports that the Xbox Series S version of GTA 6 runs internally at 720p. Although it looks good, the “difference in sharpness and detail” is noticeable compared to Series X. Reflections are also softer, while shadows are less defined on Series S.

“Overall, the game looks quite similar to the Series X version. However, players can expect a number of small reductions in graphical quality. Image quality is also affected. Based on my calculations, Series S runs internally at 720p, compared to Series X’s 1440p. Even so, the final result looks considerably better than the internal resolution would suggest,” the expert added.

Mackenzie believes the visual compromises in GTA 6 are relatively minor compared to those other studios have made when bringing their AAA games to Series S. Even so, he recommends playing Rockstar’s title on the other consoles and treating the Series S version as a last resort.

Digital Foundry says the Xbox Series S version of GTA 6 is technically impressive, but falls short in some areas.

Experts Don’t Recommend Playing GTA 6 on Xbox Series S

“There are many visual cutbacks on Series S, and I suspect there are also significant visual downgrades that I haven’t noticed, but the essence of the game remains intact on Series S, something I definitely wasn’t expecting,” the expert added in his analysis. From his perspective, the port delivers in terms of visual quality but falls short when it comes to performance.

One of the main criticisms of GTA 6 on Xbox Series S, and the reason Mackenzie doesn’t recommend this version, is its unstable frame rate. The expert revealed that the game “has serious frame-rate problems.” Although Rockstar is targeting 30 FPS, the reality is that GTA 6 struggles to reach that figure on Microsoft’s least powerful console.

“The title fails to reach that target during much of regular gameplay. Simply driving around in slow-moving cars causes the game to get stuck between 20 and 30 FPS for extended periods. Typical combat encounters hover around 20 FPS almost indefinitely. In reality, anything that places a heavy load on AI or data streaming seems to negatively affect performance,” Digital Foundry explained.

Because of this, Mackenzie praised the effort Rockstar made to bring the game to Xbox Series S, but ultimately stopped short of recommending this version. From his perspective, the best option is to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X to enjoy the game.

“They’ve created a Series S version that remains fairly faithful to their vision, with all the key technologies represented to an acceptable degree. However, the frame rate on Series S isn’t optimal, so I recommend that players use other platforms for now,” the expert concluded.

Experts recommend playing GTA 6 on PS5 or Xbox Series X instead of Series S.