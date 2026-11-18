WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Grand Theft Auto 6 sparked controversy after receiving multiple nominations at The Game Awards 2026, despite not having officially launched yet.

GTA 6 received nominations in 8 categories, making it the most-nominated game of the year.

Rockstar Games’ title won’t be able to break the record set by a previous Game of the Year winner.

We’re approaching the final stretch of the year, which can only mean one thing: awards season has arrived. All eyes are on The Game Awards 2026, the video game industry’s most high-profile ceremony. And, as usual, Geoff Keighley’s event has already sparked controversy. This time, the presence of Grand Theft Auto 6 has become a major talking point.

The fact that a game that hasn’t officially launched yet is nominated in multiple categories has led many fans to criticize the organization. Their frustration is understandable, but at least those who oppose Rockstar Games’ title can take comfort in one thing: not even the open-world blockbuster will be able to surpass one of the best games of the decade.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Will Leave GTA 6 Behind at The Game Awards

On Tuesday, November 17, Geoff Keighley appeared in a special livestream where, as promised, he revealed the complete list of nominees for TGA 2026. We now know which games will compete for GOTY and other awards.

The biggest announcement was that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be competing for the ceremony’s highest honor. Rockstar’s open-world game will have to face major contenders such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, 007 First Light, Phantom Blade Zero, Control: Resonant, and Resident Evil Requiem.

GTA 6’s presence was expected, as it’s one of the most ambitious and important games in history. However, the fact that it hasn’t officially launched yet led some fans to criticize The Game Awards 2026 organizers.

Rockstar Games’ title will compete in a total of 8 categories, making it the most-nominated release of the year. But even if it takes home every award, it won’t be able to break an impressive record set by one of last year’s contenders.

We’re talking, of course, about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the acclaimed turn-based RPG developed by independent studio Sandfall Interactive. The game became a sensation in 2025 and received near-perfect scores from both fans and specialized critics. Naturally, that enthusiasm was reflected at The Game Awards.

The project led by Guillaume Broche received 12 nominations at TGA 2025, the highest number in the event’s history. Ultimately, the fantasy RPG published by Kepler Interactive managed to win an impressive 9 awards, including that year’s GOTY.

This means that even if Grand Theft Auto 6 dominates The Game Awards 2026 and wins every category in which it’s nominated, it won’t be able to beat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s record.

GTA 6 won’t be able to surpass Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s record, even if it wins every award for which it’s nominated.

Which Categories Is GTA 6 Nominated For?

As mentioned above, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive’s open-world game has a chance to take home a total of 8 awards across 8 different categories. Unlike what happened last year with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this time GTA 6 won’t compete twice in the same category.

Naturally, the most important nomination is Game of the Year. Grand Theft Auto 6 will also compete for Best Performance thanks to actress Manni L. Perez, who portrays Lucia Caminos. This nomination confirmed the identity of the actress behind the game’s protagonist.

Here are all the categories in which Grand Theft Auto 6 could win an award at TGA 2026:

Game of the Year (GOTY)

Best Performance

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Narrative

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best Game Direction

GTA 6 received the most nominations at The Game Awards 2026, managing to outperform Control: Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem, which received 6 nominations each. Phantom Blade Zero came in third place with 5, while Big Walk, 007 First Light, and The Legend of Zelda each received 4.

Finally, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve and Gears of War: E-Day each earned 3 nominations. Xbox will once again be without a GOTY contender, although the company will still be one of the most heavily represented publishers at the upcoming awards ceremony. And perhaps unsurprisingly, PlayStation won’t be competing for the biggest award either.

GTA 6 will compete for GOTY 2026 at The Game Awards.

But tell us: do you think all of GTA 6’s nominations are deserved? Let us know in the comments!

You’ll find more information about Grand Theft Auto 6 on this page, and you can read more news related to The Game Awards 2026 here.