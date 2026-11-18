WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will run at 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, including PS5 Pro.

The decision to cap the game at 30 FPS is due to the complexity of its world and its high level of detail, with visual fidelity and density taking priority.

There are no plans to add a 60 FPS mode to any console version, not even through future PS5 Pro updates.

PS5 Pro will offer exclusive visual improvements, including ray-traced shadows and greater overall clarity thanks to PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

Rockstar Games has already confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will run at 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Even PS5 Pro—the most powerful console on the market—won’t be able to surpass that frame rate, although it will offer other exclusive advantages that will make the game look even more impressive.

The game’s performance has sparked some controversy, and some players are still wondering whether an update could introduce a 60 FPS mode, at least on Sony’s most powerful console. Marc Chambers, GTA 6’s director of technical production, discussed the game’s technical aspects and explained why it will run at 30 FPS. Unfortunately, he also had some bad news for those hoping to enjoy a higher frame rate on consoles.

Why Does GTA 6 Run at 30 FPS Even on PS5 Pro? Will There Be a 60 FPS Mode?

GTA 6’s performance has been one of the most discussed topics over the past few months. Experts previously predicted that a 60 FPS mode was “extremely unlikely,” mainly due to the density of the game’s open world and the ambition behind every detail. Outlets such as Digital Foundry have also explained why the game’s overall complexity justifies its 30 FPS target.

At the beginning of November, Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 will run at 30 FPS on every console, from Xbox Series S to PlayStation 5 Pro. The decision was made to preserve the “density and visual fidelity” of its open world and characters. In a recent interview, Marc Chambers went into greater detail about the matter and discussed the possibility of a 60 FPS mode arriving in the future.

The executive emphasized that Leonida will feature an incredible level of detail, making it one of the most complex worlds Rockstar has ever created. He also pointed out that PS5 Pro users will enjoy some exclusive improvements, including a ray-traced shadow system.

We also know that Sony’s more powerful console will take advantage of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to improve the game’s visuals through artificial intelligence without sacrificing performance or frame rate.

Chambers has now put an end to the hopes of those looking forward to playing GTA 6 at more than 30 FPS on consoles. He revealed that even PS5 Pro doesn’t have enough power to run the game at a higher frame rate. This means there won’t be a 60 FPS mode at launch or in the future.

Apparently, the only way to play GTA 6 at a higher frame rate will be through its PC version, which doesn’t have a release date yet. According to reports, it could arrive in the first half of 2027, but Rockstar hasn’t confirmed anything.

GTAVI les roba a todos, hasta a su propia compañía

GTA 6 will not receive a 60 FPS mode on consoles.

PS5 Pro Isn’t Powerful Enough to Run GTA 6 Above 30 FPS

Marc Chambers explained that the development team was able to take advantage of PS5 Pro’s additional power. However, Sony’s console doesn’t have what it takes to run GTA 6 above 30 FPS. Because of this, players shouldn’t expect an update that dramatically improves the game’s performance with a 60 FPS mode.

“While the PS5 Pro’s central processing unit is slightly better than the base PS5’s, it isn’t powerful enough to run the game’s complex simulation at higher frame rates,” the expert revealed.

Despite this, Chambers emphasized that PS5 Pro users will enjoy better visual fidelity thanks to its upscaling technologies and additional processing power.

“Our baseline presentation uses ray-traced reflections and global illumination. On PS5 Pro, this is enhanced with the addition of ray-traced shadows, as well as greater overall clarity thanks to the use of PSSR. PS5 Pro has an enhanced graphics processor and upscaling technology that we take advantage of to increase the game’s visual fidelity,” the developer concluded.

GTA 6 will feature exclusive visual improvements on PS5 Pro, but not a higher frame rate.