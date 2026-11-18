WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now available in New Zealand thanks to its staggered release based on local time zones.

Xbox users around the world can access GTA 6 early by changing their console’s location settings to New Zealand.

This method carries risks, including the possibility of account restrictions, as it violates Microsoft’s terms of service.

Grand Theft Auto VI is no longer a myth, and it’s finally here. The most anticipated video game of all time is now available, at least in one region. For now, only fans in New Zealand can begin their adventure in Vice City. Fortunately, players in the rest of the world can use a trick to start playing right away.

That’s right: Xbox users can change their console’s location settings to start playing. It’s a very simple and quick method that allows fans to save more than 10 hours of waiting time. However, the community warns that using this trick also carries several risks that could put their accounts in danger.

Xbox Players Can Play GTA 6 Before PlayStation 5 Fans

A couple of months ago, Rockstar Games informed the community that GTA 6 would have a staggered release. Unlike most games, which become available simultaneously regardless of the time, the open-world title will launch at midnight in each country and territory.

This means players in New Zealand were the first to join the fun thanks to the time difference between their region and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Mexico will be among the last to start playing.

However, there’s a very simple trick that allows fans to play starting November 18, 2026, almost a full day before the rest of the world. It’s a quick method that can only be used on Xbox, as PlayStation players have to follow several additional steps that make the process much more complicated.

The way to play Grand Theft Auto 6 before its official release date in Mexico and Latin America is by changing the time and location settings on an Xbox Series X|S. It’s a trick that has reportedly worked for numerous players, with dozens of users sharing screenshots on social media showing that they’re already enjoying Take-Two Interactive’s sandbox.

There’s no need to create another Microsoft account or purchase an additional copy of GTA 6. All you have to do is change your console’s location through the settings menu and select New Zealand. Once you’ve completed the process, simply restart the console, and the game will automatically unlock.

Here are the steps you need to follow to configure your Xbox and play Grand Theft Auto 6:

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the main menu. Select Profile & System, then Settings. Choose System, followed by Language & Location. Open the location drop-down menu and select New Zealand. Select Restart Now to apply the changes to your Xbox Series X|S console.

After following these simple steps, Grand Theft Auto 6 should become available in your console’s library. Simply open the game to start exploring everything Vice City has to offer.

As mentioned above, this is an Xbox-exclusive trick. PS5 players need to create a PSN account registered in New Zealand and purchase another copy of GTA 6 through the PlayStation Store. They’ll also need a compatible payment method or gift card for that region.

After 13 years, GTA 6 is finally available in New Zealand.

Xbox Could Ban Players Who Change Their Location to Play Grand Theft Auto 6

Many players have already used this trick to enjoy the game starring Jason and Lucia several hours before its official release in their countries. However, there’s also an ongoing debate about whether changing an Xbox Series X|S console’s location is actually “safe” or acceptable.

In theory, Microsoft has every right to ban or punish players who use this trick. The company explicitly states in its terms and conditions that changing regions is prohibited unless the player has actually moved to the country in question. This means that using the method carries a real risk.

With this in mind, we strongly recommend against changing your console’s time or location settings. The safest option is simply to wait until GTA 6 becomes available worldwide.

Jez Corden, editor at Windows Central, and YouTuber Colt Eastwood explained that they discussed this exact issue with Xbox employees during a recent visit to Xbox FanFest in Seattle. Both personalities said that, in theory, the company could punish players who use the trick.

However, Tom Warren, a journalist at The Verge, seriously doubts that Xbox will start banning players simply for changing their console’s location to play GTA 6 a few hours early.

“They’re not going to ban you for changing a setting on your console,” he said.

Technically, Xbox has the right to ban players who change their console’s location and time settings to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

But tell us: are you planning to change your console’s settings, or would you rather wait for the official release? Let us know in the comments!

You’ll find more information about Grand Theft Auto 6 on this page.