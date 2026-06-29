For years, Dragon Ball enthusiasts have amassed countless collectibles, but one major partnership has remained conspicuously absent: LEGO. That gap may soon be closed, as the Danish toy company has recently expanded its portfolio with products tied to other Japanese heavyweights like One Piece and Pokémon, fueling speculation that Goku and his allies could finally enter the universe.

According to newly surfaced leaks, admirers of Akira Toriyama’s legendary creation won’t have to wait much longer. Reports indicate that the first official Dragon Ball LEGO set is slated to arrive before the end of the year, and it will center on one of the franchise’s most recognizable figures.

First Dragon Ball Lego Set Info Leaked

The independent LEGO-focused blog Brick Built Blogs has revealed that the forthcoming set, based on Dragon Ball Z, is expected to hit stores in November 2026. Rather than featuring Goku as the main build, the collection will showcase Shenlong (also known as Shenron), the mythical dragon that emerges when the Z Warriors summon the Dragon Balls to grant a wish.

The set is said to comprise 1,760 pieces, though specific design details remain under wraps. The source adds that it will include a Goku minifigure, his signature Flying Nimbus cloud, and a set of Dragon Balls, all serving as complementary pieces to the centerpiece Shenlong model. Priced at $199.99 USD, the collectible is positioned as a premium offering for dedicated fans.

Industry speculation suggests that this Shenlong set could mark the beginning of an ongoing product line inspired by various arcs from the Dragon Ball saga. However, it is worth noting that LEGO has yet to issue any official confirmation regarding a partnership with the franchise.

Upcoming Dragon Ball Projects

Looking beyond merchandise, the Dragon Ball universe is poised for an eventful future across gaming and animation. On the video game front, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 has been officially announced and is being touted as the most ambitious installment to date, featuring original characters and new combat mechanics.

In anime, Toei Animation is reportedly developing Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a revamped series that aims to more faithfully capture Toriyama’s original artistic vision. This remake is rumored to premiere sometime in the coming fall, serving as a lead-in to the next major story arc.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated project among fans is Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, an adaptation of the beloved Moro arc. While no release date has been set, questions linger over whether it will also encompass the Granolah arc. Meanwhile, early hints have already emerged regarding the manga’s future direction under Toyotaro’s leadership.

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