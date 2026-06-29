The recent debut of Valve’s Steam Machine drew sharp criticism over its pricing strategy, but industry observers now suggest that such a premium price tag may not be an anomaly. Instead, it could foreshadow a broader trend among console manufacturers, with mounting evidence pointing toward Sony adopting a similar pricing model for its upcoming PlayStation 6.

The era of $1,000 consoles appears to be imminent, and both Microsoft and Sony are expected to be affected. According to recent reports, the two companies are targeting a 2027 or 2028 release window for their next-generation hardware, and neither will be immune to the escalating production costs that are inevitably driving up consumer prices.

PlayStation 6’s Cost Will Be Much Higher than Expected

According to KeplerL2, the component cost for the PlayStation 6 stood at an estimated $760 USD as of March of this year. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically since then, with the same analyst now reporting that component prices have climbed by roughly $200 USD, bringing the total production cost to just under $1,000 USD per unit.

It is important to note that this figure accounts exclusively for raw components and does not include additional expenses such as shipping, logistics, marketing, and retail distribution, all of which would further elevate the final price tag.

El PS6 debe marcar el inicio de una nueva era para la marca

How Much Will the PlayStation 6 Cost?

Based on the earlier cost estimate of $760 USD, Sony could have potentially priced the console at $700 USD while absorbing a modest loss per unit. However, with the revised production figures, a much higher retail price now appears unavoidable.

KeplerL2 now projects that, in the most optimistic scenario, the digital edition of the PlayStation 6 will launch at approximately $1,000 USD.

When asked whether Sony might delay the console’s release beyond 2027 in hopes of a cost reduction, the analyst cautioned that further postponement could prove counterproductive if expenses continue to rise.

He added that even in the event of price stabilization, there would be little strategic advantage to a delay, and noted that if component prices eventually decline, Sony could follow the precedent set by the PlayStation 3 and implement post-launch price cuts.

Ongoing Global Memory Shortage Continues to Disrupt Electronic Prices

Some consumers remain hopeful that Sony might absorb a portion of the costs and offer the PlayStation 6 at $900 USD. While such a move would represent a considerable subsidy, selling hardware at a loss remains an uncommon practice, though Sony did pursue this strategy with the PlayStation 3, incurring significant financial losses at the time.

This is by no means an isolated phenomenon. Microsoft recently announced a substantial price hike across its entire console lineup, with the disc-drive version of the Xbox Series X set to retail for $799.99 USD starting this August and further increases before 2027 have not been ruled out. Meanwhile, Apple also implemented price adjustments on several of its products this week.

What do you think about a potential $1,000 price for the PlayStation 6? Would you consider purchasing a console at that cost? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

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