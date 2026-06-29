The omission of a physical disc from GTA VI retail copies has ignited fierce debate among gamers, with collectors and preservationists voicing particular disappointment. Yet until recently, a faint hope remained that Rockstar might reverse course, following reports that the studio was preparing a disc-based edition for release in December, a month after the game’s initial launch.

Fresh information, however, suggests that GTA VI will indeed represent the decisive shift away from physical media that many industry observers had anticipated. A trusted insider has now revealed that Rockstar Games currently has no intention of manufacturing discs for the title, even if several months pass following its debut.

Rockstar Will Not Make Physical Copies of GTA VI, It Will Only Be Available Digitally

It is hardly a revelation that digital sales now dominate the video game industry, and GTA VI’s arrival is poised to accelerate that trajectory. So-called “physical” copies will, in practice, consist of little more than a download code inside a box, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from players who view it as an affront to physical ownership and the second-hand market alike.

Following an outpouring of complaints across social media, unverified reports began circulating about a possible disc release scheduled for late 2026. One player’s post went viral after purportedly sharing a screenshot in which Rockstar’s support team confirmed that a disc edition was in the works for the coming months.

The narrative shifted once again with a new report flatly contradicting those claims. According to The Hollywood Reporter (via IGN), while the support team’s response was indeed authentic, it had been misinterpreted: the message referred not to an upcoming disc version, but rather to the previously announced physical copies that contain a download code.

Citing a source familiar with Rockstar’s internal strategy, the report further clarifies that no disc production is planned, not even as a later release. As it stands, all evidence points to GTA VI being a digital-only title.

Moreover, this latest report definitively dismisses the December disc-edition rumor. Earlier speculation had suggested that Rockstar was merely using download codes as a temporary measure to prevent leaks, with a proper physical release to follow in due course. That theory now appears unfounded, and GTA VI seems destined to be the watershed moment for digital distribution that many have long feared.

Analysts Forecast End of Physical Media

Quarterly financial reports from major publishers including PlayStation, Xbox, and Capcom consistently show that digital storefronts now account for the lion’s share of sales, a clear reflection of shifting consumer habits across millions of players.

Mat Piscatella, an analyst at Circana, has warned that physical media is on precarious ground and could vanish within the next decade. Industry observers broadly agree that GTA VI’s release will only hasten that outcome, as other studios are likely to adopt similar distribution strategies for their flagship titles.

Nevertheless, a vocal contingent continues to champion game preservation and physical ownership. In a symbolic act of resistance, several retail stores have refused to stock GTA VI as a protest against major distributors. Despite the controversy, industry watchers expect the game’s commercial performance to remain unscathed by the absence of a true physical edition.

For all more news on Grand Theft Auto VI, click here.