Following years of speculation, Toei Animation has officially confirmed that Akira Toriyama’s celebrated universe will return in October 2026 with Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Serving as a reimagining of the 2015 anime series, which initially debuted to a mixed critical reception, this new show finally has a Western release date and confirmed platform partners.

The series was first unveiled during the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri, a high-profile anniversary event celebrating four decades of the franchise. During the broadcast announcement, producers shared updates regarding upcoming video game titles and future anime projects.

With the release window now secured, Toei Animation has outlined the weekly rollout for Western audiences. While the news has driven widespread excitement among the fanbase, a specific detail disappointed people in Latin America and other regions .

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Officially Slated for an October 2026 Netflix Debut

Anticipation mounted in August when Toei Animation announced a dedicated panel for the series at the New York Comic Con, scheduled for October 8 through 11, prompting speculation of an immediate autumn release. Those rumors were confirmed shortly thereafter.

In early September, the company confirmed a Japanese broadcast premiere for October 11, 2026, via Fuji TV, with subsequent distribution planned for Amazon Prime Video and other streaming platforms. However, the announcement did not include information about a Western release and the platforms it would be available.

The mystery was resolved when Toei Animation confirmed that Netflix will serve as a primary subscription home for the series across Western territories, accompanied by multi-language subtitle trailers.

Because release schedules vary by region and do not align directly with the Japanese broadcast, international viewers will experience a brief delay before episodes hit streaming libraries.

Subscribers can currently locate Dragon Ball Super: Beerus in mobile, television, and console applications to set reminders. Regional listings indicate an October 16 premiere for Australia and New Zealand.

Audiences in the United States, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Germany will receive the series the following day, on October 17, 2026.

Launch details for Latin American territories, including Mexico, Argentina, and Chile, remain unannounced as platform pages currently display no fixed release window, though a rollout mirroring the North American schedule is expected.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Will Also Release on Crunchyroll

While Netflix is the first subscription service that will air Dragon Ball: Super, it will not be the only one.

In the last few weeks, a source had suggested that Crunchyroll would also acquire streaming rights. While a worldwide launch on the platform remains unconfirmed, regional distribution has been verified for specific markets.

Crunchyroll’s official French account confirmed via social media that the series will premiere in France on October 11, 2026, matching the Japanese broadcast date and establishing a true simultaneous broadcast similar to previous shows like DB Daima.

Neither Crunchyroll’s primary global profile nor its Latin American branch has issued statements regarding regional availability, leaving open the possibility that the show arrives in this region.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll continues to roll out its broader autumn 2026 seasonal lineup, welcoming new titles such as Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, A Certain Dark Item, and From Far Away.

Are you planning to stream the new adaptation, and how do you feel about the staggered international release dates? Share your thoughts below.

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