Dragon Ball Super: Beerus continues its weekly run. Episode 3 officially premiered on Sunday, October 25, 2026, and featured one of the key moments from the anime’s first story arc: Beerus’s arrival on Earth. The story remains largely faithful to the original version, but one major omission has sparked debate among fans.

For better or worse, the 2015 series remake has removed one of the most controversial scenes in the entire franchise. While some fans of Akira Toriyama’s work are celebrating the decision, others believe cutting the sequence was a mistake. And yes, the moment in question revolves around Vegeta.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Officially Removes Vegeta’s Infamous Bingo Dance

As a reminder, episode 2 of the anime ended with Goku’s defeat at the hands of Beerus, who heads to Earth in search of the Super Saiyan God to speak with Vegeta. Episode 3 shows the God of Destruction arriving at Bulma’s party to find answers about his prophetic dream.

The events of the new Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode remain largely unchanged, although several scenes have been omitted. Overall, the new version removes almost all scenes focused on the Pilaf Gang, along with other humorous moments involving supporting characters.

One element that remains unchanged is Vegeta’s fear upon learning that Beerus, who defeated Goku with just two punches, is heading to Earth. The episode even includes a flashback. However, the way his concern is portrayed is quite different.

In the 2013 movie, Vegeta performs a bingo dance to distract Beerus and prevent him from getting angry and destroying the planet. The scene has an unmistakably comedic tone, but it was controversial and drew criticism when the film premiered. Many viewers felt the moment humiliated the Prince of Saiyans, a character known for his serious and tough demeanor.

The 2015 anime takes a different approach while maintaining the same spirit. In that version, Vegeta cooks takoyaki to prevent Earth’s destruction. The cooking sequence is also pure comedy, showing just how desperate Vegeta is to please the God of Destruction. That moment received negative reactions more than a decade ago as well.

Well, it seems Toei Animation has finally listened to the community’s complaints and decided to remove both moments from Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Neither the bingo dance nor the cooking sequence appears in episode 3. As a result, the confrontation between Vegeta and Beerus unfolds more quickly in the new series.

The new episode also features the scene in which Beerus slaps Bulma, enraging Vegeta. However, despite Dragon Ball Daima establishing that the warrior can now transform into Super Saiyan 3, he doesn’t use that form during the fight. This suggests that the 2024 anime is no longer part of the official canon.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 3 Draws Criticism From Fans

So far, episode 3 has been the most controversial installment of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Interestingly, the absence of the bingo dance and the cooking scene has been the biggest point of contention, as many fans believe those moments, despite being funny, demonstrated Vegeta’s growth as a character.

“Which is honestly very sad. That exact moment, even if a lot of people didn’t like it, showed how much Vegeta had grown as a character, being able to swallow his pride to protect the people he loves,” one fan wrote on social media.

“I expected this. For years, the fandom kept whining that it ruined Vegeta. It’s a shame, because it was actually a key moment in the Prince’s character development, but thanks to the fandom, we lost that side of him,” another person commented in a post on X.

Of course, some viewers welcomed the removal of the scene. “For some reason, I feel like this version is better, even though they didn’t follow Toriyama’s vision in this regard,” one fan said.

Beyond the bingo dance and other comedic moments, episode 3 of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus also received negative comments because it makes the fewest changes to the original material. Many fans argue that the fight between Beerus and Vegeta is too slow and falls far short of the epic showdown between Beerus and Goku.

Others criticized the animation and art style. Although the visuals are noticeably better than those in the 2015 anime, some character designs still look strange. In any case, episode 4, scheduled to premiere on November 1, could leave a better impression. Previews confirm that Goku will finally transform into Super Saiyan God.

But tell us: would you have preferred to see Vegeta perform the bingo dance? Do you like the anime’s more serious approach? Let us know in the comments.

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