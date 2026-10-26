The RAM crisis can put everyone in a difficult position, from entire industries and companies to end users. The problem recently affected a laptop brand that focuses on a modular design.

A user shared his terrible experience online, detailing the months he waited for his laptop, the delay he had to endure, the extra amount he paid to get the RAM configuration he originally ordered, and the unpleasant surprise he encountered when the hardware finally arrived at his home.

Framework Let a Customer Down With a Laptop Affected by the RAM Crisis

A Reddit user (via Wccftech) shared what happened with a laptop from Framework, which he had preordered months earlier. The device was ultimately affected by the ongoing RAM price and supply crisis.

Before we get into the details, it’s worth noting that Framework sells modular computers. This means their components can be repaired, replaced, and upgraded according to the user’s preferences, offering more customization options even after purchase.

The Reddit user, known as “JackTheGaffer,” revealed that he had preordered the Framework Laptop 13 Pro months ago. He later received an email from the company informing him that his order would be delayed.

Another email followed, explaining that his laptop would come with less RAM due to the soaring cost of these components. However, Framework offered him the option to keep the original memory configuration in exchange for an additional $800. The customer paid the extra amount and waited for his computer.

Unfortunately, when the laptop finally arrived, he unboxed it, turned it on, and was greeted by an error message stating that no RAM was installed. After opening the computer, he discovered that there was no memory inside and that the RAM slot on the motherboard was empty.

What Happened to the Customer’s Laptop?

The customer said he was disappointed with Framework. Despite waiting an additional four and a half months and paying $800 to preserve the RAM capacity from his original order, he still didn’t receive what he had paid for.

Framework, for its part, assured him that it would send a replacement laptop with the amount of RAM he had purchased. However, 11 days passed without any further communication. When the customer sent another email, the company replied that it was “changing warehouses,” but that his replacement request was still being processed.

As he waits for a new laptop with the RAM he paid an extra $800 for, the incident serves as another example of how difficult the technology sector has become, particularly for end users.