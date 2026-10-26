Excitement surrounding Dragon Ball is at an all-time high following the recent premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, but many fans of Akira Toriyama still miss the glory days of Dragon Ball Z, which many consider the franchise’s best era. Fortunately, one of the most popular games in history is letting players relive some of those iconic moments through a new collaboration.

In addition to its own video games, Dragon Ball has crossed over with other acclaimed franchises. One of its latest collaborations has just received new content, including more characters and a game mode inspired by the World Martial Arts Tournament.

Dragon Ball and Minecraft Join Forces Again With a New Collaboration

In September last year, Mojang Studios and Toei Animation announced a partnership to bring the characters and world of Dragon Ball to Minecraft, the hit sandbox game that has sold millions of copies across all platforms. Thanks to this collaboration, Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Krillin, and Piccolo joined the game, allowing players to recreate epic moments from the manga and anime.

The crossover was a resounding success, and Mojang Studios has now released more themed content inspired by Dragon Ball Z. Version 1.1 of the DLC arrived this week with several surprises, including powerful new characters. Players can now take control of Bardock, Teen Gohan, Vegito, and Gotenks.

The original crossover included a story mode that allowed players to relive several story arcs, as well as a mode featuring large-scale battles between teams of five players. The latest update adds a new mode recreating the World Martial Arts Tournament, one of the franchise’s most iconic competitions.

On top of that, version 1.1 expands the DLC’s story mode with four additional battles. Players can enjoy new matchups featuring characters such as Frieza, Trunks, Android 18, Cell, Android 17, and Majin Buu.

The collaboration originally launched successfully in November 2025, so it makes sense that Mojang Studios prepared more content to coincide with the debut of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Minecraft fans can get the DLC for 1,510 Minecoins. Check out the trailer below for a look at everything included in the update.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Has Won Over Fans

The announcement of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus initially sparked uncertainty among fans. Many felt that remaking the anime was unnecessary and would take attention away from other upcoming projects in the franchise. However, opinions have shifted following the premiere of the first two episodes.

Although some viewers criticized the reuse of several scenes, the community has generally been pleased with the results, pointing to noticeable improvements in animation, Goku’s portrayal, and the series’ pacing. The premiere was so popular that even services such as Crunchyroll temporarily went down.

Now, everyone is waiting for the anime’s third episode, which will arrive on Crunchyroll tomorrow, October 25. Beerus will meet more of the Z Fighters in a tense encounter, and Vegeta could put everyone in serious danger.

Stay with us here at LEVEL UP for more news about Dragon Ball.