Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 may not be the best game in the franchise, but it is one of the most popular. Its massive success allowed it to receive content for an entire decade, far longer than many other releases in the series. That is why its developers want to give it a proper send-off.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this action RPG, Bandai Namco and Dimps will host a special event where players can earn exclusive rewards and other gifts. Best of all, participants will also have the opportunity to obtain exclusive items for another game based on the anime.

How to Unlock Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s 10th Anniversary Rewards

Believe it or not, the second installment in the role-playing game series inspired by Akira Toriyama’s work first hit stores on October 25, 2016. Today marks its 10th anniversary, an important milestone that proves the game remains popular among fans even after a decade.

Although the developers are now focused on the upcoming Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, fans of the 2016 title still have plenty to look forward to. To celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, the studio announced a new special event and an upcoming free update.

Specifically, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will host another edition of the Final Festival of Universes, which officially begins on October 30. During the celebration, players will once again be able to obtain some of the game’s hardest-to-find items, along with other special rewards.

Fans will also have the opportunity to easily increase their camaraderie level with three characters: Trunks, the Supreme Kai of Time, and Fu. Doing so will unlock special illustrations. Players will also be able to earn 25 times more Star Coins, making it easier than ever to collect them.

All of that sounds great, but it’s only the beginning. A free update will arrive on October 27, before the festival kicks off, bringing new login bonus rewards. It will also introduce new costumes and additional content for the Gallery of Time.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s 10th anniversary event offers special rewards and other surprises for players.

Fans Can Get Free Rewards for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

There’s more to the celebration. One of its most exciting features is the chance to obtain exclusive items for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, the third installment in the series, which is scheduled to launch sometime next year. Getting these commemorative items is simple.

Players who take part in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s final festival will receive a commemorative medal and a unique Gi created specifically for the occasion. Collecting these items will allow them to unlock exclusive rewards in the sequel, which is set to launch in 2027.

The free rewards come in several forms. For example, obtaining the golden uniform or the rainbow-finish outfit in the 2016 game will automatically unlock the Martial Arts Festival outfit in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. These costumes won’t be the only gifts available.

Players will also be able to unlock special statues to customize the hero’s room in the new installment. The character-specific medal obtained during the festival will determine which figure players receive in Xenoverse 3.

To transfer these items, players will need a Bandai Namco ID account and must select the “Upload Link Data” option from the main menu of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Finally, they will need to scan the QR code to link their profile and complete the process.

The free update and special event should make the wait for the sequel a little easier. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 was originally expected to debut in early 2027, but it was delayed and is now scheduled to launch in the second half of the year. The extra time will allow the developers to address fans’ complaints.