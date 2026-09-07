Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will mark the franchise’s return to television after more than 6 years away. After a long wait, Toei Animation has finally answered the question fans have been asking: when will this new version of the 2015 anime debut? The good news is that its official release date is right around the corner.

Earlier in 2026, the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri celebrations were held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the franchise created by manga artist Akira Toriyama. The event featured several announcements about upcoming video games and other projects.

Without a doubt, one of the biggest reveals was the confirmation of a remake of the 2015 anime. Now, more than 6 months later, the people behind the project have finally shared more information, including its official release date.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Will Premiere in October 2026 on TV and Streaming

Earlier in August, it was confirmed that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus would appear at the upcoming New York Comic Con, which will take place from October 8-11. That made an October premiere increasingly likely, and thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait long for an official answer.

On September 2, Toei Animation put an end to the speculation and confirmed that the new animated series will premiere on October 11 at 11:15 PM Japan time. The show will initially air on Fuji TV in its home country.

Unfortunately, there is currently no release date for Mexico or other Western countries. However, an English-language preview shared on YouTube confirms that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will also arrive on streaming platforms at some point in October.

The company has not yet revealed which streaming service will carry the anime in our region or whether the international release will be simultaneous. In Japan, however, the official announcement confirms that the series will be available on Prime Video and U-NEXT approximately 30 minutes after its television broadcast.

Other streaming services in Japan will begin releasing new episodes every Thursday at 12:15 AM local time. That information most likely only applies to the Japanese release, so we’ll have to wait for more details about when and how the anime series will debut in our region.

For comparison, Dragon Ball Daima, the last project involving Akira Toriyama, premiered worldwide on October 11, 2024, through Crunchyroll, shortly after its Japanese TV debut. Meanwhile, Netflix and HBO Max subscribers had to wait an additional week to watch new episodes.

According to the official announcement, the anime’s first episode will also receive a world premiere at New York Comic Con in October.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Confirms Its Opening Theme and More Details

The official announcement does not reveal how many episodes the remake of the 2015 anime will have, although previous rumors claimed that this new chapter could consist of only 20 episodes. Although the series’ title refers to Beerus, the latest trailer confirmed that the anime will cover additional stories as well.

The new Dragon Ball Super: Beerus trailer features scenes from the Resurrection of Frieza arc, in which the evil Emperor once again invades Earth to get revenge on Goku. The footage also includes moments from the Champa Tournament, the arc that introduced characters such as Frost and Hit.

As for the narrative changes, we’ve already seen one interesting difference. The trailer shows Goku using Super Saiyan God during his battle against Frieza, something that never happened in either the movie or its anime adaptation. The footage also confirms the return of Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken, a transformation notably absent from Toyotaro’s official manga.

We’ll have to wait until the anime premieres on October 11 to find out exactly what other changes Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has in store.

The trailer also revealed several members of the creative team. Tadayoshi Yamamuro handled character designs and anime direction, while Norihito Sumitomo composed the music. And yes, the remake is once again based on the work of Akira Toriyama.

Finally, it was confirmed that Onogami by Japanese artist Megatera・Zero will serve as the opening theme, while Kan Peki No Peki by VK Blanka will be used as the ending song.

Are you excited about the Dragon Ball Super remake? Let us know in the comments!