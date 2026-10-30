Dying Light 2 debuted in 2022 and, although it divided fans due to its heavy emphasis on RPG elements, it was well received by most players. Those who still don’t own it should know that they can now add it to their PC collection at a very low price thanks to a limited-time discount.

With Halloween just around the corner, this is the perfect time to try a horror game or an action experience with a spooky atmosphere. In that regard, Techland’s post-apocalyptic sandbox is a great fit, as it challenges players to survive in a world overrun by zombies.

Even better, Techland is celebrating the spookiest time of the year with several themed surprises. As part of the first event, players can claim a special gift completely free of charge.

Dying Light 2 Is Just $12 USD on Steam With an 80% Discount

Of course, players must own a copy of the game on any platform to claim the Halloween gift. PC gamers should pay attention, as a limited-time promotion significantly reduces the price of the Reloaded Edition on Steam.

This edition of the open-world game includes the base experience, the Bloody Ties story DLC, and the firearms update, which adds shotguns, rifles, submachine guns, and more to the arsenal. It also includes access to all the updates released for the game over the past few years.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition is currently 80% off on Steam, allowing players to purchase it for just $12 USD or $199.80 MXN in Mexico. This is its lowest price ever, although it isn’t the first time the game has reached this price.

Fans looking for a more complete experience can also get the Digital Extras Edition, which includes everything mentioned above, along with the official soundtrack, artbook, and wallpapers. This version is available for $233 MXN.

Meanwhile, players who are just getting into the franchise can purchase the Dying Light Collection, a bundle that includes the first two installments. This package is currently 84% off on Valve’s storefront and costs just $15.44 USD or $255.38 MXN.

All these promotions are already available on Steam, but they will end soon. PC gamers have until November 5, 2026, to take advantage of these deals. After that date, all games and bundles will return to their regular prices.

Dying Light 2 Gives Away the Razorstorm Blade During Its Halloween Event

Just as promised, Techland launched Halloween Showdown this week, a community event running from October 26 to November 15, 2026. During this period, players will have three rounds of activities featuring unique Halloween-themed challenges.

The first week of Dying Light 2’s Halloween event runs through November 1. During this time, players can obtain a special weapon for free. The promotion is available on Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC, so anyone who already owns the game or plans to buy it in the coming days can claim the reward.

The gift in question is the Razorstorm Blade, a melee weapon that normally costs 200 units in the premium store. As part of the Halloween Showdown celebrations, players can get it at no cost. And yes, claiming it is very easy.

To unlock this reward, Dying Light 2 players simply need to launch the game and head to the in-game store, either from the main menu or the pause screen. Once there, they must select the weapons category and scroll all the way down to find the Razorstorm Blade.