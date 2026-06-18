Advertising is everywhere, and video games are no exception. In recent years, several companies have either hinted at or openly admitted their interest in turning gameplay into a new frontier for brand advertising. Electronic Arts joined that trend with the recent unveiling of EA Advertising.

As one of the industry’s most prominent players with blockbuster franchises including EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, The Sims, and EA Sports College Football under its banner, EA is positioning itself to capitalize on the commercial potential of its vast player base.

The company confirmed that its titles will feature a more visible brand presence going forward, as it seeks to merge product placement with interactive entertainment.

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What Is EA Advertising?

In an official announcement, EA described the program as " a new platform transforming how brands connect with audiences through digital and real-world experiences across its global portfolio of games."

The messaging is direct: the publisher intends to turn select titles, particularly its sports simulations, into revenue-generating environments via strategic ad placements.

According to EA, the advertising model will prioritize subtlety over interruption. Campaigns may range from conventional static billboards to more dynamic, contextual integrations.

“EA Advertising is expanding EA’s ecosystem by enabling brands to integrate directly into gameplay through dynamic, real-time placements, from stadium signage to custom in-game content, designed to enhance, not disrupt, the player experience. In these interactive gameplay environments, brands become part of the game itself, reflecting how players engage with advertising in real-world contexts.”

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Tailored For Sports Titles, But Not Limited to Them

While the initiative is initially tailored to the realism-driven sports genre, EA made clear that its ambitions extend across its entire library. Virtually any franchise in its portfolio could host branded content.

“Brands can connect with the right audiences across EA’s franchises using advanced targeting powered by EA’s new proprietary ad server and SDK, custom built for EA’s Frostbite game engine. Advertisers can now collaborate with EA in a privacy-safe way to improve targeting and gain deeper campaign insights. EA ensures ads are viewable, delivered to real audiences, and measured using industry-accredited standards in partnership with Integral Ad Science.”

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