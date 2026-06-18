French studio DON’T NOD is facing financial problems, and its partnership with Chinese tech giant Tencent may not be enough to stave off collapse. According to a recent earnings report, the acclaimed developer could run out of operating funds as early as November of this year.

The news marks another somber chapter for the gaming industry in 2026, a year already marred by widespread layoffs, studio closures, and project cancellations.

DON’T NOD, Life Is Strange Creators, Faces Possible Bankruptcy

Despite Tencent holding a 42% stake in DON’T NOD, the Chinese conglomerate has reportedly informed the studio that it has no current plans to inject additional capital.

This decision leaves the Paris-based developer in a precarious position, with dwindling cash reserves and no clear path to securing the investment needed to sustain its development pipeline this year.

Like many mid-sized developers, DON’T NOD relies on consistent external funding to maintain a healthy development cycle, and without it, the company faces an uncertain future.

What Are the Games Developed by DON’T NOD?

DON’T NOD, founded in 2008, has built a reputation for crafting emotionally resonant, story-rich experiences. Its portfolio includes critically acclaimed titles such as:

Remember Me (2013)

Life is Strange (2015)

Vampyr (2018)

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit (2018)

Life is Strange 2 (2018-2019)

Tell Me Why (2020)

Twin Mirror (2020)

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (2022)

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (2023)

Jusant (2023)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (2024)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (2025)

Aphelion (2026)

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