Nearly ten years after the Switch first hit shelves, Nintendo has quietly addressed one of the console’s most persistent frustrations. The latest system update, version 22.5.0, brings a handful of long-overdue improvements and even includes a few tweaks for the newly released Switch 2.

While the original Switch remains one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles with over 155 million units sold worldwide, it has never been without its flaws such as the well-documented Joy-Con drift. Chief among these complaints is the eShop.

Since the console’s launch in 2017, players have repeatedly lambasted the eShop for its painfully slow performance, unintuitive navigation, and an overwhelming flood of shovelware titles. After nearly 9 years of user feedback, Nintendo has finally delivered a meaningful fix.

With the 22.5.0 update, browsing and purchasing games is now noticeably smoother, pages load faster, and the store no longer stutters or freezes during routine use. Early reports from players suggest the improvements are substantial enough to make the eShop feel like a completely different experience.

The update also makes the store’s color scheme match the system theme, including dark mode. In addition, Nintendo has introduced an optional identity-based password feature for store access and purchases, adding an extra layer of account security.

Beyond the eShop, the update adds handy media control as layers can now skip forward or backward by ten seconds while watching full-screen videos using the ZL and ZR buttons. As with most system patches, the update also includes general stability improvements to round out the experience.

Nintendo didn’t stop with the original Switch. The company simultaneously released a separate 22.5.0 update for the Switch 2, though the changes are far more modest. This patch primarily expands language support, adding Russian and Dutch to both the accessibility menus and GameChat settings.

A few minor stability enhancements are also included, but no major new features or performance overhauls have been introduced for the newer console.

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