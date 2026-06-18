Xbox recently reignited enthusiasm among its fanbase by reaffirming its commitment to platform-exclusive titles, a decision that was met with widespread approval. But that optimism may be short-lived, as new reports suggest the move was a media stunt, with plans to reverse course already in motion.

Skeptics argue that exclusive games no longer make strategic sense for Xbox, particularly given the current state of its hardware, which many view as lagging behind competitors. Compounding the concern are forecasts of impending layoffs and potential studio closures in the coming weeks, attributed to underwhelming financial performance.

Despite the grim outlook, Matthew Ball, Xbox’s Director of Brand Strategy, is pushing back. In a recent statement, Ball directly addressed the rumors and delivered a message that many players had been hoping to hear.

Matthew Ball Sets the Record Straight Regarding Xbox Exclusives

The speculation gained traction following claims from insider SneakersSO, who alleged that Xbox’s renewed focus on exclusives could be short-lived. According to the source, mounting pressure from Microsoft and disappointing financial data were already prompting internal discussions about walking back the strategy.

“I know for a fact the true picture of their financial situation really didn’t enter the discussion until 3-4 weeks ago. Exclusive’ talk was nothing more a show for convention season. Already there is talk about how to reverse course on it,” SneakerSO said.

The remarks quickly circulated across social media, drawing commentary from prominent journalists such as Jez Corden of Windows Central. Ball responded directly on his X account, categorically denying the claims.

“These rumors are false. Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will stay exclusive. There are no conversations and have been no conversations to “reverse course.” And as we said last week, players can continue to expect signature exclusives from us every year,” he wrote.

Ball further emphasized that additional exclusive titles are in the pipeline, reaffirming that Xbox has no intention of abandoning its current approach.

Multiplatform Strategy Remains Intact

While Xbox is doubling down on exclusives, it is not walking away from multiplatform releases. The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 made it clear that many of the company’s biggest titles will still arrive on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

Later this year, Halo: Campaign Evolved and Fable are slated for simultaneous launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Meanwhile, speculation continues over whether Forza Horizon 6 will receive its long-rumored PlayStation port, though many expect Microsoft to seize the opportunity to expand its racing franchise to a broader audience.

On the Nintendo front, Microsoft is finally making good on its promise to bring Call of Duty to the platform. In 2026, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is set to debut on Switch 2, alongside Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons II ports.

Looking ahead, Xbox has pledged to continue unveiling new exclusive titles for the Series X|S, aiming to deliver at least one such release per year, a move designed to address one of the community’s most persistent demands.

For the latest developments on Xbox, click here.