Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Blocked in Over 130 Countries, Leaving Thousands of Latin American Fans Unable to Play the PC Fighting Title
The absence of Arc System Works’ upcoming fighter in affected regions is widely attributed to mandatory PSN account linking on Steam
The highly anticipated Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has captivated countless fans with its stunning visuals and dynamic tag-team mechanics, firmly establishing itself as one of the most eagerly awaited fighting games of 2026. Yet, with its official launch just weeks away, disappointing news has emerged that threatens to overshadow its debut.
In a move reminiscent of Helldivers 2 and other major PlayStation PC releases, the Windows version of Arc System Works’ latest project will be entirely unavailable in more than 130 nations. All indications suggest that competitive players in these regions will have no legitimate means of acquiring the title.
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Will Not Be Sold in 132 Countries on Steam
The fighting game was a highlight of this year’s EVO 2026, where, though not hosting an official tournament, it drew significant attention with a playable demo and a new trailer presented on stage by the developers.
That latest preview confirmed the addition of the Samurai Outriders team, comprising Ghost Rider, Deadpool, Blade, and Loki, some of Marvel’s most beloved comic characters, which has only intensified enthusiasm for the upcoming release.
Unfortunately, that excitement has been tempered for many PC players, as the community recently discovered that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is listed as restricted on Steam across 132 countries. This effectively prevents gamers residing in those territories from purchasing the title through Valve’s platform.
Neither PlayStation nor Arc System Works has issued an official statement on the matter, but fans widely speculate that the regional lockdown stems from the requirement to link a Steam account to a valid PSN profile.
For many, this situation evokes memories of the Helldivers 2 controversy from a few years ago, when that game vanished from more than 170 countries overnight after Sony mandated account linking.
Although Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation ultimately reversed that decision following community backlash, the requirement persisted for subsequent first-party Sony releases including single-player blockbusters like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon until the company eventually scrapped the policy altogether.
While solo adventures no longer force players to connect PSN profiles, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is fundamentally an online-centric experience with robust cross-play functionality between PS5 and PC users, making account integration a more sensitive issue.
Which Countries Will Be Unable to Play Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls on Steam?
The PSN theory gains further credibility when noting that all currently restricted countries are precisely those where PlayStation Network services remain unsupported, which includes several Latin American nations.
It remains unclear whether this is an administrative error, as previously seen with Stellar Blade, or a deliberate policy decision. Sony has since scaled back its multiplatform ambitions, now reserving PC releases primarily for live-service and multiplayer titles, while keeping its single-player franchises exclusive to PlayStation 5.
Among the affected territories, several Latin American countries including Cuba, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti will be unable to access the PC version via Steam. Other restricted regions span the globe, from Cape Verde and Uganda to Egypt and beyond.
The full list of countries where Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will be unavailable at launch on Steam is as follows:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Antarctica
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brunei Darussalam
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cape Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Congo
- Cuba
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Holy See (Vatican City State)
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Martin
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- State of Palestine
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- United States Minor Outlying Islands
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Western Sahara
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Community reports indicate that some players in affected countries can still view the game’s Steam store page, despite being unable to purchase or play it. Notably, Morocco, one of the host cities for EVO 2027, also appears on the restriction list.
What are your thoughts on this developing situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 6, 2026. For more news and related coverage, click here.
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