The highly anticipated Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has captivated countless fans with its stunning visuals and dynamic tag-team mechanics, firmly establishing itself as one of the most eagerly awaited fighting games of 2026. Yet, with its official launch just weeks away, disappointing news has emerged that threatens to overshadow its debut.

In a move reminiscent of Helldivers 2 and other major PlayStation PC releases, the Windows version of Arc System Works’ latest project will be entirely unavailable in more than 130 nations. All indications suggest that competitive players in these regions will have no legitimate means of acquiring the title.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Will Not Be Sold in 132 Countries on Steam

The fighting game was a highlight of this year’s EVO 2026, where, though not hosting an official tournament, it drew significant attention with a playable demo and a new trailer presented on stage by the developers.

That latest preview confirmed the addition of the Samurai Outriders team, comprising Ghost Rider, Deadpool, Blade, and Loki, some of Marvel’s most beloved comic characters, which has only intensified enthusiasm for the upcoming release.

Unfortunately, that excitement has been tempered for many PC players, as the community recently discovered that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is listed as restricted on Steam across 132 countries. This effectively prevents gamers residing in those territories from purchasing the title through Valve’s platform.

Neither PlayStation nor Arc System Works has issued an official statement on the matter, but fans widely speculate that the regional lockdown stems from the requirement to link a Steam account to a valid PSN profile.

For many, this situation evokes memories of the Helldivers 2 controversy from a few years ago, when that game vanished from more than 170 countries overnight after Sony mandated account linking.

Although Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation ultimately reversed that decision following community backlash, the requirement persisted for subsequent first-party Sony releases including single-player blockbusters like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon until the company eventually scrapped the policy altogether.

While solo adventures no longer force players to connect PSN profiles, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is fundamentally an online-centric experience with robust cross-play functionality between PS5 and PC users, making account integration a more sensitive issue.

Which Countries Will Be Unable to Play Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls on Steam?

The PSN theory gains further credibility when noting that all currently restricted countries are precisely those where PlayStation Network services remain unsupported, which includes several Latin American nations.

It remains unclear whether this is an administrative error, as previously seen with Stellar Blade, or a deliberate policy decision. Sony has since scaled back its multiplatform ambitions, now reserving PC releases primarily for live-service and multiplayer titles, while keeping its single-player franchises exclusive to PlayStation 5.

Among the affected territories, several Latin American countries including Cuba, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti will be unable to access the PC version via Steam. Other restricted regions span the globe, from Cape Verde and Uganda to Egypt and beyond.

The full list of countries where Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will be unavailable at launch on Steam is as follows:

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Antarctica

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brunei Darussalam

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cape Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo

Cuba

Côte d’Ivoire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Holy See (Vatican City State)

Iran

Iraq

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Lithuania

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

State of Palestine

Sudan

Suriname

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

United States Minor Outlying Islands

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Western Sahara

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Community reports indicate that some players in affected countries can still view the game’s Steam store page, despite being unable to purchase or play it. Notably, Morocco, one of the host cities for EVO 2027, also appears on the restriction list.

What are your thoughts on this developing situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 6, 2026. For more news and related coverage, click here.