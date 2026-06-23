For decades, fans of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have clamored for a modern remake, and with Nintendo now officially delivering one for the Switch 2, many ambitious community-driven projects built using Unreal Engine have lost their spotlight.

Few, however, have invested as much time and passion as CryZENx, who devoted the last 10 to meticulously crafting his own PC-based remake using Epic Games’ powerful engine.

In a move that has disappointed many followers, CryZENx confirmed that he is halting all development on the project despite its considerable progress. His decision is rooted in a desire to preemptively avoid any potential legal conflicts with Nintendo, while also allowing the growing excitement for the company’s own release to take center stage.

Player Cancels Own Ocarina of Time Remake After Working on It for a Decade

YouTube has long served as a showcase of countless videos reimagining Ocarina of Time through the lens of modern graphics engines like Unreal Engine 5. These clips regularly attract millions of views, underscoring the sustained public appetite for a visually upgraded return to Hyrule.

Among the most prominent and consistently documented of these endeavors has been CryZENx’s work, which he first began in 2016. His channel features an extensive library of footage that drew widespread praise for its striking visual take on Link’s iconic adventure.

However, the developer surprised his audience this week by announcing the project’s abrupt end, following Nintendo’s official reveal during its recent Direct presentation. He was quick to clarify that Nintendo had not contacted him directly or taken any action against his work, and that the decision was entirely his own. The driving factor, he explained, was a growing concern over future legal risks, which he wishes to avoid at all costs.

“I’m sorry to disappoint everyone,” CryZENx stated in his announcement. “It’s better to stop the project for now or I’ll disappear, thanks to Nintendo’s ninjas.”

The developer characterizes the move as a purely preventative measure, firmly believing that the impending release of the official remake will inevitably draw heightened legal scrutiny toward fan projects of all kinds. He is also keen to protect his substantial catalog of YouTube content from potential copyright strikes, choosing instead to keep his work out of the limelight for the time being.

Beyond legal fears, CryZENx also acknowledged that the official Nintendo release would likely overshadow any fan-made iteration, inevitably diminishing public interest in his version. With this in mind, he has already begun thinking of future creative efforts, though not completely abandoning Nintendo-related projects.

Among the ideas he has floated to his supporters are potential remakes of other beloved entries in the franchise, including Twilight Princess and The Minish Cap. You can see a part of his canceled project down below:

Nintendo Switch 2 Remake Divides Fans

Meanwhile, Nintendo’s own Ocarina of Time remake announcement has proven to be one of the most talked-about moments of the Direct, but it has also sharply divided the fanbase. While many players are thrilled at the prospect of revisiting this timeless classic in a new format, others have voiced considerable apprehension about the direction the company appears to be taking.

The debut trailer made it clear that Nintendo is pursuing a hyper-realistic visual aesthetic for Hyrule and its inhabitants, a stylistic choice that left many viewers unsettled. Link’s redesigned appearance, in particular, has drawn widespread comparison to the very same Unreal Engine fan projects.

With no gameplay footage shown, lingering questions remain about how the final product will actually play. A portion of the community continues to worry that the remake may introduce sweeping changes that could dilute the original’s cherished identity, with some speculating that it could ultimately amount to more than a simple visual refresh.

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