God of War Laufey impressed fans and newcomers alike with its lengthy debut trailer shown at the end of PlayStation’s May State of Play. However, the game’s existence was far from a complete surprise. Weeks before the official reveal, reports and rumors about the project had already surfaced online.

At the time, there was no way to know whether those claims were legitimate. Now that Santa Monica Studio has officially unveiled the game and shared substantial information about it, we know that the leak was, for the most part, accurate.

If the information that has already been confirmed is any indication, the rest of the leak may also be true. That would mean Faye is not the only protagonist, and players could eventually take control of another character who played a major role in the acclaimed 2022 installment.

Although none of this has been officially confirmed, the rumor could potentially spoil one of the adventure’s biggest surprises.

Tyr and Excalibur Could Appear in God of War Laufey

The leak first emerged months ago, and gaming outlet MP1st reportedly corroborated the information through its own sources in April 2026. At the time, the report claimed that Santa Monica Studio was developing a God of War spin-off starring Faye, Atreus’ mother.

The same report also stated that the game would explore multiple mythologies, including Mayan mythology. Perhaps most interestingly, it revealed that a cosmic cube and a magical ribbon would accompany the protagonist throughout the adventure. The State of Play trailer ultimately confirmed all of those details.

What makes the leak particularly interesting is that some of its most significant claims were absent from the official reveal. Specifically, the report stated that Tyr—the Norse God of War who played a major role in God of War Ragnarök—would also be a playable character in the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive.

It remains unclear how Tyr could end up in the afterlife to assist Faye, considering he was alive the last time players saw him. Still, his inclusion now seems far more plausible given how many details from the leak have already proven accurate.

And there may be another surprise.

According to the April report, the sword embedded within the cosmic cube is connected to Merlin from Arthurian legend. This raises the possibility that the weapon is actually Excalibur, which would introduce English mythology into the story of God of War Laufey and the broader lore of Sony’s franchise.

God of War Laufey Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Considering that God of War Ragnarök featured Atreus as a playable character during specific sections of the campaign, it would make sense for the spin-off to adopt a similar structure.

Since the leak has already proven accurate in many respects, it is easy to believe that the claims regarding Tyr and Merlin may also be true. Nevertheless, fans should take this information with a grain of salt and wait for Santa Monica Studio or PlayStation to provide official details about the story.

Of course, developers may choose to remain silent in order to preserve major surprises. If that happens, players will have to wait until launch to discover the truth.

The State of Play trailer did not reveal a release window, but Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier recently suggested that the game’s debut is closer than many might expect.

When asked whether God of War Laufey would launch in 2028, Schreier responded with a firm “definitely not.” This has fueled speculation that the game could arrive in 2027, which aligns with earlier rumors. He also stated that fans should not expect a PC version at launch.

But tell us, would you like Tyr to be a second playable character in God of War Laufey? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news and updates about God of War Laufey, be sure to check out our dedicated coverage.