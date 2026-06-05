Summer Game Fest 2026 could only end with a truly exciting announcement capable of shaking the entire gaming industry, and that is exactly what happened. To close the event, Square Enix unveiled the first look at Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the third and final installment of the Final Fantasy VII remake project.

In an exciting trailer, Square Enix showed that Final Fantasy VII Revelation aims to deliver a thrilling experience filled with high-octane action and epic moments. The Meteor threatening the planet can now be seen looming in the skies, making the pressure on the heroes greater than ever before.

In this installment, Cloud and his companions will finally face the resolution of their destinies, forcing them to overcome numerous challenges as they prepare for the final battle. As such, players can expect many emotional and memorable moments throughout the adventure.

One of the major highlights of Final Fantasy VII Revelation will be its massive open world. Players will be able to explore it aboard the Highwind, Cid’s iconic airship, which allows the party to travel across the planet in an instant. As you might expect, the world is packed with secrets and exciting encounters, including battles against the legendary Weapons.

Another major addition is the arrival of Vincent Valentine as a fully playable character. Just like in the original game, this mysterious antihero focuses his combat style on firearms and a powerful transformation capable of overwhelming enemies through brute force and ferocity.

Of course, Vincent will not be the only newcomer. This new chapter will also allow players to take control of Cid, who will wield his signature spear in defense of the planet.

Without further ado, here are the first trailers for Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

When Will Final Fantasy VII Revelation Launch?

According to the official announcement, Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch sometime in Spring 2027. That means there is less than a year left before players can finally experience the conclusion of this epic journey.

One important detail is that Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch simultaneously across all platforms. This means the game will not be a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will also be available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on day one.

What did you think of this announcement? Are you excited to play Final Fantasy VII Revelation? Let us know in the comments.

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