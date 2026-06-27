Following a string of commercially successful and critically well-received video game adaptations in recent years, the genre has enjoyed a notable renaissance. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 certainly delivered at the box office, but it was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews and widespread disappointment from both fans and critics alike.

Nevertheless, Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures remain confident in the franchise’s staying power and are reportedly already moving forward with a third installment. According to one of the film’s cast members, the sequel is now set to bring in a seasoned Hollywood screenwriter, signaling a potential creative shift for the series.

David Robert Mitchell Tapped as Screenwriter for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 3’

While the studio has yet to issue an official confirmation, previous reports had already suggested that development on a third film was underway even before the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which premiered in Mexico and globally in December 2025.

Though no formal announcement regarding the sequel has been made, series star Matthew Lillard, who portrays the villainous William Afton, hinted in a recent interview that his character could see significantly expanded screen time alongside Henry Emily, played by Skeet Ulrich, in a potential follow-up. Now, Ulrich has offered further insight into the project’s progress.

During a Q&A session at the Spawn of ScareFest convention, Ulrich revealed that the creative team is currently awaiting a completed draft before production can commence. He also confirmed that the threequel will feature a new screenwriter.

“We’re waiting for the script to make the third film. The writer of It and It Follows is writing it right now,” Ulrich told attendees. “Apparently, there’s a lot of [Matthew Lillard] and me.” The actor went on to suggest that filming is likely to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

However, Ulrich’s remarks have sparked some confusion, as the screenwriters for It and It Follows are not the same individual. It Follows was written by David Robert Mitchell, while the adaptation of Stephen King’s It was penned by Chase Palmer, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Gary Dauberman.

According to reports from DiscussingFilm and other industry outlets, Ulrich was indeed referring to Mitchell, whose additional writing credits include Under the Silver Lake and the upcoming The End of Oak Street.

Franchise Creator Scott Cawthon’s Role Remains Unclear

As of now, neither Universal Pictures nor Blumhouse Productions has responded to Ulrich’s comments, and no official details regarding the production status of Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 have been released.

It also remains uncertain whether franchise creator Scott Cawthon will participate in the new project. Cawthon co-wrote the 2023 original film alongside Seth Cuddeback and director Emma Tammi, but received sole writing credit for the 2025 sequel, which proved divisive among critics.

The sophomore entry holds a lackluster Metacritic score of 26 from professional reviewers, alongside a 6.9 user rating, compared to the first film’s 33 average. Despite the critical reception, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 performed strongly at the box office, grossing over $238 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, though it fell short of the original film’s $291 million theatrical haul.

What do you think? Should Scott Cawthon remain involved in the franchise’s creative direction? And is David Robert Mitchell the right choice to pen the next chapter? Share your opinions in the comments below.

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