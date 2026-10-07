Forza Horizon 6 is one of the highest-rated Xbox Game Studios games in recent years and one of Microsoft’s biggest successes. However, the latest installment is falling behind when it comes to new content, and the community has had enough.

Players in the franchise are used to receiving excellent support from Playground Games, but this cycle has not brought as many new features and additions as previous installments.

The situation has reached the point where the studio had to break its silence and try to calm players down, although the community remains furious.

Forza Horizon 6 players are fed up with the lack of content, and Playground Games is trying to calm them down

Amid the recent controversy surrounding Forza Horizon 6, Playground Games, the studio behind the racing title, posted a statement on social media in an attempt to calm players down.

The developers assured the community that they are aware of its requests and criticism. They also acknowledged that they have not been as vocal about upcoming additions as they were with previous games.

Finally, the studio said it remains committed to releasing new content for the game and implementing changes requested by the community.

What problems do players have with Forza Horizon 6?

Among the community’s criticisms of Forza Horizon 6 is the lack of new vehicles, as most of the cars come from the previous two installments in the franchise.

Likewise, players believe the game is missing elements in its environments, vehicles, and events that properly reflect Japanese automotive culture. So far, many see this as a missed opportunity.

The community has also pointed out the lack of social and communication features, as well as human moderation. There have been cases of players being banned due to what they believe are mistakes by the game’s AI-powered moderation system.

Is Playground Games running out of steam?

One detail worth keeping in mind is that Playground Games is not only working on Forza Horizon 6. The studio is also developing the new Fable installment.

In this case, the action RPG has high expectations surrounding it, and the studio dedicated part of its resources to finishing development and delivering what Xbox and fans expect from it.