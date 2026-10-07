No matter what happens, Hideo Kojima’s name will always be tied to Metal Gear, but that doesn’t mean the franchise has no present or future following the creator’s split from Konami in 2015.

There are already games in the series without him, including Metal Gear Survive, which was built from the remains of The Phantom Pain, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of the third installment.

However, there is a segment of the fanbase that wants something new: another story set in this universe of espionage, drama, and action. One of the franchise’s most recognizable voices believes Konami should give fans what they are asking for, although he makes it clear that he would not take part in the project.

Akio Otsuka is open to a new Metal Gear Solid game without Hideo Kojima

Metal Gear fans know and admire David Hayter, but the most dedicated followers feel the same way about Akio Otsuka, the actor who has voiced Solid Snake, Naked Snake, Big Boss, and Venom Snake throughout the years and across multiple installments.

During an interview with Japanese publication Bunshun, the Japanese voice actor discussed the possibility of a new installment in the series without Hideo Kojima.

According to Otsuka, time changes people’s perspectives, and now that Hideo Kojima has his own company and is working on his own projects, it could be time for Konami to take advantage of the renewed interest in Metal Gear and develop a new installment, despite the fact that the franchise is widely considered an auteur-driven work:

“I really believe that. There are Metal Gear fans all over the world eagerly waiting for a new game. So they should make another game for them. I thought, since Hideo Kojima is running his own business with Death Stranding, why not?”

Akio Otsuka, el Solid Snake, Naked Snake, Big Boss y Venom Snake japonés

Solid Snake’s Japanese voice actor reaffirms his promise not to return without Kojima

If Konami decides to make a new Metal Gear Solid game, fans of Akio Otsuka would probably expect him to return, but that would not happen.

The actor said years ago, following Kojima and Konami’s split, that he would no longer voice characters from the franchise if the Japanese creator was not directing the project.

In the recent interview, Akio Otsuka recalled his previous statement and reaffirmed his position:

“Basically, our job as voice actors is to do what we are asked to do. However, when it comes to the Metal Gear series, it is something Hideo Kojima created, and I’m proud to have been a part of it. That’s why I said I don’t want to do any Metal Gear that doesn’t involve him. Now that I’ve said that, I can’t go back on my word.”