Naughty Dog has its hands full with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but we already know the studio is also working on other projects. A recent rumor claims that at least one of them is a new installment in the Uncharted series, which would bring back one of gaming’s most iconic characters: Nathan Drake.

But what does the actor who played the protagonist think about a possible sequel? Nolan North shared his thoughts and believes developing a fifth mainline installment in the series would be an excellent idea. However, he does have one condition for returning to the role.

Nolan North wants to be Nathan Drake in the rumored Uncharted 5

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was released in 2016 and marked the end of the main story, while the spin-off The Lost Legacy debuted a year later, focusing on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. Since then, it seemed like the famous adventure franchise had reached its conclusion.

That changed in late September 2026, when a report from MP1st claimed that, according to its sources, the studio led by Neil Druckmann is [working on a new installment in the series]. The report says the game would bring Nathan Drake back, although it is unknown whether he would be the main character or a supporting character.

Naughty Dog has remained silent about these rumors, so the information has not been confirmed and should be treated as unofficial. Even so, the idea of a sequel has excited fans. But would Nolan North be willing to participate in such a project? Absolutely.

The voice actor revealed as much during a Q&A session at a convention in Puerto Rico. When asked whether he would like to return for a hypothetical Uncharted 5, the actor said he would be completely willing to work on the franchise again and believes a sequel would be a massive success.

“110%. I think it would be one of the biggest games ever if they decided to do it. It just depends on whether Sony wants to make money. I would absolutely do it. I try to stay in shape just in case. I don’t see any scenario where I would say no, and I always hold out hope,” Nolan North said.

To avoid any confusion, the actor made it clear that he has no idea whether Naughty Dog is actually working on the rumored Uncharted 5, so his comments are simply his personal opinion. Even so, he believes making the game would be a smart business decision for PlayStation.

“It’s a business... Oh my God! Can you imagine if they did it? It would be the biggest announcement in video game history. I don’t think that’s an exaggeration. I think it’s true,” the actor said.

Nolan North also remembers how much he enjoyed working with Naughty Dog across 4 mainline games, which is why he would return for a sequel without hesitation. That said, he has one condition: the game has to be good, as he doesn’t want to participate in a title that fails to live up to the rest of the series.

The actor used Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull as an example, describing it as a mediocre movie that, in his opinion, tarnished the legacy of an otherwise excellent franchise. In short, he wouldn’t want something similar to happen to the Uncharted series.

Naughty Dog is working on Intergalactic and new The Last of Us games

Only time will tell whether Sony’s studio is actually working on a new Uncharted installment. If the rumors are true, it remains to be seen whether the project is a direct sequel, a prequel, a remake, or a spin-off featuring an entirely new cast of characters.

In the meantime, we already know that Naughty Dog is hard at work on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new sci-fi adventure starring Tati Gabrielle, who plays bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun. The action game is still in development, and the company promised to share more information in 2027.

A couple of weeks ago, Neil Druckmann confirmed that neither he nor the studio is involved in Season 3 of the live-action The Last of Us series. During the same appearance, he confirmed that [new projects in the franchise are in development], although he did not provide further details.

The developer later shared a little more about the subject. During the The Last of Us Day 2026 celebrations, he confirmed that [he is working on 2 new experiences in the franchise]. It is unknown whether either of them is the long-awaited The Last of Us: Part III.