With video game prices skyrocketing, sales are the best way to get the titles we want. In this case, PC players have some of the best deals thanks to Steam, and one of the best games of the last decade is currently available at a very attractive price.

In recent weeks, one of the games that generated the most buzz was CONTROL Resonant, Remedy Entertainment’s latest release and the sequel to CONTROL, starring Jesse Faden.

If you enjoyed the newly released game but haven’t given the first installment a chance, now is the perfect time. It is currently 85% off, bringing its price down to just over $4 USD.

CONTROL Ultimate Edition is ridiculously cheap during Steam’s Autumn Sale

Fall started a few days ago, and that can only mean one thing: Steam sales. Valve is currently holding a special sale on the platform, and one of the best deals available is for Remedy Entertainment’s acclaimed game.

Right now, and only until October 8—so you don’t have much time left—CONTROL Ultimate Edition is 85% off.

That means its current price on Steam is $70.49 MXN, or just under $4 USD. In other words, it’s an absolute bargain that is hard to pass up.

What is CONTROL Ultimate Edition?

CONTROL Ultimate Edition is a version that includes the action-adventure game developed by Remedy Entertainment along with all of its additional content.

The story follows Jesse Faden, a woman who arrives at the mysterious headquarters of a government agency known as the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), where she discovers that the building has been invaded by a strange supernatural force. As she searches for answers about her brother’s disappearance, Jesse gains special abilities that allow her to manipulate objects, use telekinetic powers, and fight the threats that have taken control of the facility.

In addition to the base game, CONTROL Ultimate Edition includes The Foundation and AWE expansions, which expand both its story and universe. The first delves deeper into the secrets of the FBC headquarters, while the second connects the game to other elements of Remedy’s universe, including references related to Alan Wake.

This edition also features visual and performance improvements on supported platforms, making it the definitive version of the game.