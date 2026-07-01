With video game prices reaching unprecedented highs, players cannot afford to overlook opportunities to expand their libraries with free titles. Steam, in particular, continues to be the go-to platform for such offers, regularly hosting promotions that allow users to get free games.

For PC gamers, there is now another chance to claim a complimentary title, a 2D platformer and action game heavily inspired by Celeste and The Legend of Zelda series. The developer made the decision to release it for free after the game failed to generate significant sales on Valve’s marketplace, meaning anyone can now add it to their collection at zero cost.

Game With Low Sales Is Now Available for Free on PC

Launching a video game is always a gamble, with outcomes often unpredictable despite a developer’s best efforts. While most creators hope their projects will stand out and achieve commercial success on platforms like Steam, reality does not always align with those aspirations.

Developer Volpanic! originally released Greenhouse: Schism with high hopes of capturing the interest of platformer and action-game enthusiasts. Unfortunately, the title struggled to find an audience, selling only a handful of copies on Steam. In response, the creator opted to abandon the paid model and transition the game to a free-to-play structure.

As of June 29, Greenhouse: Schism has been available at no cost, and the developer has confirmed that it will remain free indefinitely. In a brief statement, Volpanic! explained:

“TGame didn’t sell well and I would take more joy in someone playing it than in someone buying it, So if ya do play it let me know what ya think. No but Like my deepest thanks to anyone who purchased the game.”

The developer also extended an apology to those who bought the title prior to the change, acknowledging that he is unable to offer them any form of compensation. For those interested in experiencing Greenhouse: Schism, simply visiting its Steam page and clicking the “Play” button will permanently add the game to your library at no charge.

What Is Greenhouse: Schism?

Volpanic! describes his indie project as a 2D action-platformer that draws aesthetic and mechanical inspiration from Celeste and select entries in The Legend of Zelda franchise. The story transports players to the forest of Acri, a location brimming with mysterious magical energy that you must investigate.

Players will embark on a perilous journey to uncover the forest’s secrets and their far-reaching consequences for several magical covens. The protagonist can master a variety of spells to overcome the dangers scattered throughout the adventure.

In total, the game features six distinct zones to explore, each culminating in a unique boss battle. Upon completing the main campaign, players unlock a New Game+ mode, which ramps up the difficulty for an added challenge.

Remarkably, Volpanic! handled nearly every aspect of the game’s development single-handedly, with only the background artwork being outsourced. The project stands as a testament to what a single dedicated creator can achieve.

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