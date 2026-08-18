One of the most seismic shifts in the gaming industry in recent years was the dissolution of the decades-long partnership between FIFA and EA Sports. For over 30 years, the FIFA franchise reigned as one of the most lucrative series worldwide but things went south due to the football federation’s greed.

Since the release of the final EA-produced title, FIFA 23, speculation has swirled around what a future football game under the FIFA banner might look like and the potential candidate has been 2K Sports.

Long regarded as a benchmark for quality in sports simulations, thanks to flagship series like NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and PGA TOUR 2K, the publisher has never before ventured into football. That could be about to change after the establishment of a new studio.

2K Establishes New Studio for a Sports Franchise with Former FIFA Developers

2K has officially established a new development studio dedicated to an unannounced sports property. In addition, the studio has brought on board former developers who previously worked on EA’s FIFA series prior to the split.

The new Small Axe Studios grew out of 2K’s experimental Sports Lab initiative, launched in 2023. Now operating as a full-fledged AAA studio, it is poised to deliver productions that meet the high-production benchmarks associated with 2K’s most prominent sports franchises.

Notably, the studio’s roster includes veteran developers who were once part of EA Sports and intimately involved in the FIFA line before the partnership ended.

Adding further intrigue, Small Axe Studios is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the very same city where EA Sports FC is currently developed.

Kylian Mbappé es el atleta de portada de EA Sports FC 27

What Leads Us to Believe a Possible FIFA 2K Is Coming

The studio’s official announcement offers a telling glimpse of its ambitions:

“Led by Aaron McHardy, Small Axe Studios will endeavor to build 2K’s new blockbuster sports franchise. The studio combines the passion of a startup with the scale of 2K to redefine the future of sports video games. By leveraging our proven expertise with AA franchises like NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and PGA TOUR 2K, Small Axe Studios has the ultimate foundation and long-term commitment to do just that.”

Accompanying the announcement was the studio’s newly unveiled logo, which looks like a football team.

While 2K has yet to confirm which sport the studio will tackle, recent reports have pointed to discussions between FIFA and 2K Sports regarding a potential World Cup 2026 title. However, the tournament’s proximity made it impossible to develop and release a game of the required quality within the available timeframe.

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