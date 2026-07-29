Videogames have long been considered a premium form of entertainment, but in recent years, they have become a very expensive hobby for many of us. The ongoing memory shortage caused by surging demand from the artificial intelligence sector has driven the prices of consoles, PC components, and related products to unprecedented highs.

Unfortunately, things are not getting any better. According to recent reports, a fresh round of price increases is imminent, promising to hit consumers’ wallets once again. Industry sources indicate that being a gamer will soon be more expensive than ever, as a major technology company prepares to raise the cost of one of its flagship product lines.

Nvidia Set to Raise Product Prices, Further Inflating PC Gaming Costs

The memory crisis has had far-reaching consequences across the PC market. Rising costs for RAM and other memory types have triggered a domino effect, leading to steep price hikes for a range of critical computer components. Nvidia, despite its market dominance, has not been immune to these pressures and has already increased prices on its graphics cards, memory kits, and other items several times this year.

According to reports from Wccftech and other industry outlets, the current wave of price increases is far from over, and Nvidia’s customers will soon feel the impact once again. The company is reportedly planning to raise the cost of its GDDR6 and GDDR7 memory kits for RTX GPUs by 20% to 30%, which will drive up the price of its memory cards.

This latest development is particularly disheartening, as the same hardware saw price increases just a few months ago, in May. Combined with a previous hike in January, this would mark the third price adjustment from Nvidia in 2026 alone.

Reports suggest that Nvidia has already informed its partners (ASUS, MSI, and Gigabyte) of the upcoming increase, which is attributed to the disruptions affecting the technology sector. While the immediate impact will be felt by these manufacturers, it is almost certain that the higher costs will trickle down to retailers and consumers.

For those considering building or purchasing a new PC, it is a good idea to start saving. Given current trends, price increases are expected to persist until memory production stabilizes, i.e., until 2028 or later.

Las tarjetas de video se convirtieron en uno de los productos más costosos

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Memory Manufacturers to Stabilize Market

Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron, the world’s three largest memory producers, are now facing a class-action lawsuit. The companies stand accused of deliberately restricting supply and inflating prices by as much as 700% over the past 4 four years.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs allege that the firms engaged in a coordinated shift toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) production while simultaneously scaling back output of DDR3 and DDR4 modules intended for consumer use. The lawsuit demands that the companies abandon all anti-competitive practices in order to allow the market to normalize.

However, given the AI boom continues to place immense strain on the entire electronics supply chain it is unlikely this will happen. Next-generation systems such as the PS6 and Project Helix could carry price tags exceeding $1,000 USD.

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