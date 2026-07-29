With the start of a new month just days away, PlayStation Plus subscribers know what that means: a fresh batch of games. Sony announced its August offerings this morning, revealing which titles will be available at no extra cost across all subscription tiers.

For fans of survival horror, zombie action, and day-one releases, this lineup, available to PS Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) members, promises something for nearly every taste.

You Can Play 2 Critically Acclaimed Games and a Day-1 Release For “Free” with PlayStation Plus During August

From August 4 through 31, members can claim Dying Light 2 Stay Human at no additional charge. Techland’s acclaimed survival sequel builds on the strengths of its predecessor, refining the formula to deliver an experience that resonated with genre fans. In this game, players step into the role of Aiden Caldwell, navigating a perilous urban landscape to determine the fate of The City.

Following the model popularized by Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus continues to invest in day-one releases. This month, that honor goes to Big Walk, a cooperative multiplayer title launching directly on the service, which offers a wide range of objectives and activities for an afternoon full of fun with your friends.

Lastly, there’s Signalis, an indie gem from Humble Games that earned widespread critical acclaim and a devoted following among horror fans. Drawing clear inspiration from Silent Hill, the game places players in the role of Elster, a protagonist navigating a haunting sci-fi world steeped in cosmic dread and psychological tension.

Here is the complete list of games available next month with a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5 and PS4)

Big Walk (PS5)

Signalis (PS4)

One Final Opportunity to Claim July’s Monthly Games

This past month, Sony catered to fans of first-person shooters and role-playing games with a trio of varied offerings.

July’s selection included Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the latest entry from Activision that drew mixed reactions for falling short of some expectations. It also featured For the King II, IronOak Games’ hybrid of RPG and roguelike mechanics, alongside CrossCode, the acclaimed action-RPG from Radical Fish Games.

The good news is that all three titles remain available for now but time is running out. Subscribers have until August 3 to add them to their libraries through PlayStation Plus.