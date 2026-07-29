Few titles have achieved the level of success that Minecraft enjoys today. Currently at the top of the all-time best-seller list, the game continues to command a fiercely loyal following across every major platform, even after nearly two decades. However, a small but significant portion of that community may soon find themselves struggling to keep up.

Despite its deliberately minimalist visual aesthetic, Mojang and Microsoft’s sandbox powerhouse has received numerous updates in recent years, introducing fresh content and incremental visual enhancements. As a result, it’s hardly surprising that a game of this scale would eventually need to revise its PC hardware requirements.

It’s only natural that some fans would greet this news with unease, as older machines may no longer guarantee the smooth, responsive experience players have come to expect. But should the community be worried? The developer studio has offered some clarity on the matter.

Importantly, these changes apply exclusively to the Java Edition of Minecraft, i.e., the original PC version that was first launched more than 17 years ago. In an official statement, Mojang explained that the edition has simply outgrown its old baseline and now “needs room to keep growing.”

The company confirmed that both the minimum and recommended system specifications are being updated to give players a more accurate picture of what the game requires to run optimally in its current state.

According to Mojang, the previous requirements were anchored in outdated hardware and graphics standards that no longer reflect real-world performance needs.

Consequently, the new thresholds call for additional memory, a more capable processor, and a graphics hardware that supports Vulkan 1.3.

While that might sound like a steep jump, the studio reassured fans. Compared to modern AAA blockbusters, Mojang stresses, these specs remain “relatively low,” and a high-end gaming PC or a cutting-edge graphics card to play is not necessary.

“The new specs are simply a clearer baseline for how to ensure a stable Minecraft experience today, especially at 1080p,” the company noted. The update has already taken effect, so players may begin noticing changes in how the game performs.

What Are the New Minimal and Recommended Requirements to Play Minecraft on PC?

Mojang also acknowledged that users with older hardware can still launch and play the game, but they may encounter issues including lower frame rates, visual glitches, extended load times, or suboptimal performance. The studio explained that maintaining support for aging systems ultimately limits their ability to introduce meaningful improvements down the line.

To meet the new minimum bar, players will need a 64-bit system, 8 GB of RAM with a discrete GPU or 12 GB with integrated graphics, a 4-core processor, and a Vulkan 1.3 capable GPU with at least 2 GB of VRAM, enough to hit 1080p at 30 frames per second.

For the recommended tier, Mojang suggests 16 GB of RAM, a stronger modern processor, and a more capable graphics card with 6 GB of VRAM.

Here is the full breakdown of the revised specifications for Minecraft: Java Edition on PC:

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows on ARM / macOS 12+ / Linux 64-bit

Memory: 8 GB (with discrete GPU) / 12 GB (with integrated GPU)

CPU: Intel Core i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Qualcomm Snapdragon X / Apple M1 (4 physical cores minimum)

GPU: Vulkan 1.3 capable GPU with at least 2 GB VRAM / NVIDIA GTX 950 or newer / AMD Radeon RX 460 or newer / Intel Arc A310 or newer (discrete) / Intel i5-6400 or newer (integrated iGPU) / Apple M1 or newer / Qualcomm Snapdragon X.

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 11 64-bit / macOS 14+ / Linux 64-bit

Memory: 16 GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-12400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / Apple M2 Pro

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A580 / Apple M2 Pro. 6 GB VRAM

Lastly, Mojang promised that even systems that fall short of the minimum bar should still be able to run the game for now. That said, performance and visual quality cannot be guaranteed, and further issues may arise as future updates roll out.

What do you think about these changes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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