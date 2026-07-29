The week got off to a rocky start for gamers worldwide when Xbox services suffered a global outage, leaving users unable to log in or access both digital and physical game titles across Microsoft’s platforms.

As of this writing, the issue has been resolved in most regions but just as questions began to mount over the cause, the company took an unusual step.

Xbox’s technical director turned to social media to explain the issue, its origin, how it was solved, and what comes afterwards. It was a level of openness rarely seen in the industry.

XBOX’s Technical Director Explains Why the Outage Happened

In a post on his X account, Scott Van Vliet, Xbox’s technical director, disclosed the reason for the early-morning service failure that affected the brand’s platforms globally.

The executive acknowledged that the outage fell short of the company’s standards, emphasizing that Xbox’s current leadership views such incidents as unacceptable.

As such, he decided to reshape how Microsoft engages with its gaming community, starting with an account of the event:

“Over the coming weeks, you’ll hear more from me about our services, our platform, and the work we’re doing to make XBOX better. And that starts with some transparency about this incident.

What happened. Late last night, a licensing service that sits outside of XBOX, but which XBOX depends upon, began failing. This caused some sign-in scenarios to fail, and it caused many scenarios that require an entitlement check to also fail, such as listing out your Full Library and launching games that you own. It also affected several of our publishing and store partners who depend on those same systems which is why some of you saw issues in specific games and not others.”

Xbox Commits to Safeguarding the Gaming Experience So This Doesn’t Happen Again

Van Vliet went on to describe how his team detected and mitigated the issue. But he decided to take it one step further.

He conceded that an outage of this scale should never result from a single point of failure and acknowledged the need to scrutinize why recovery took as long as it did.

Looking ahead, the technical director said that he and his team are dedicated to accelerating incident response and minimizing any impact on players’ experiences:

“What we did. Our on-call teams caught the first signals overnight through automated monitoring and declared a major incident. Once we isolated the failing infrastructure, we shifted traffic onto the healthy parts of the system while the team continued to work towards a root cause. Service came back unevenly across regions which is why some of you recovered hours before others.

What’s next. We’re running a full post-incident review. I care less about the one-line root cause and more about the real questions: why a failure in one service was able to take down this much, why recovery took as long as it did, and what we change so a single point of failure can’t ruin your night again. That means hardening the dependencies underneath sign in and game launch, improving how we detect and contain this class of failure, and being faster and clearer with you when something breaks.

Thank you for your patience, and for the reports that genuinely helped us narrow this down. We’ll do better.”

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