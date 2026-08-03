After months of speculation surrounding its multiplayer offering, The Coalition has revealed what Gears of War: E-Day has in store. In a newly released, action-packed trailer, the studio showcased both the return of classic, cover-based combat and an entirely fresh game mode that looks poised to shake up the franchise’s established formula.

The reveal arrives just over two months before the game’s scheduled release and confirms that players will get an early taste of the multiplayer experience via an open early-access beta. Plus, the development team offered additional insights into core mechanics, playable modes, and the key changes being introduced in this latest installment.

Horde Siege Is Gears of War: E-Day’s Bold New Feature

Set to a soundtrack featuring Metallica, the trailer provided the first extended look at Horde Siege, an ambitious evolution of the fan-favorite Horde mode that now supports 12-player PvE matches.

In this new format, participants are split into 3 squads of 4, with each team pursuing independent objectives across the same battlefield. The result, according to The Coalition, is a more dynamic and varied experience on what is now the largest multiplayer map in franchise history.

In addition, the studio emphasized that each class will come equipped with unique abilities, and that completing optional objectives will yield valuable rewards for the entire squad.

Fans can view the full trailer down below:

Classic Versus Returns with a Fresh Twist

Competitive players also had reason to celebrate, as the Versus mode officially returns in Gears of War: E-Day though with some new mechanics.

The Coalition confirmed that these new mechanics will pave the way for faster, more fluid matches and open up opportunities for clutch plays that can swing the outcome of a match in its most heated moments.

The studio went on to hint that additional post-launch content is already in the works, though specific details remain under wraps for now.

For those eager to play the multiplayer before launch, the open early-access beta is set to begin on August 6.

Eligibility extends to players who pre-order the game on Xbox Series or PC via Steam, as well as subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Gears of War: E-Day is scheduled for a full release on October 6 for Xbox Series consoles and PC, and will be available through Game Pass from day one.

Will you be trying the Gears of War: E-Day beta? Do you think Horde Siege will breathe new life into the classic Gears formula? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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