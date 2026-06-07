The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off in a big way. Microsoft’s event opened with a spectacular new look at Gears of War: E-Day, one of the franchise’s most anticipated comebacks.

We got to see gameplay, a release date, and finally the most important announcement of the day.

Will it be a console exclusive for Xbox? The answer delighted fans of the brand.

Asha Sharma Announces Gears of War: E-Day Exclusivity at the Xbox Games Showcase

At the start of the Xbox event, a gameplay trailer for Gears of War: E-Day was revealed.

The footage showcased a sequence depicting the beginning of the Locust invasion, along with several combat segments.

Everything looked and felt like classic Gears of War, which makes sense given that this is a prequel. The gore is still there, along with the cover-based mechanics and the franchise’s signature horde battles.

Then came the long-awaited release date announcement. Gears of War: E-Day will launch on October 6.

But what platforms will it be available on? That’s when Asha Sharma, Microsoft’s current head of gaming business, took the stage.

The executive stated that this release represents the return of the brand and that, for that reason, Gears of War: E-Day will be a console exclusive for Xbox Series X|S.

Gears of War: E-Day Is No Longer Coming to PS5

Although it was previously revealed that Gears of War: E-Day would come to PS5—especially after the remastered version of the original game made its way to Sony’s console—many players assumed the new title would follow suit.

However, following changes in leadership and a renewed focus on listening to Xbox fans, Microsoft decided it was time to strengthen the brand’s identity through exclusives.

As a result, it was officially confirmed today that the PS5 version of Gears of War: E-Day has been canceled. The game will be available exclusively on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC as part of Microsoft’s ecosystem.

It will also launch day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.