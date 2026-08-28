For the first time in 17 years, gamescom welcomed a head of state to its opening ceremony. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, attended the video game convention in Cologne to deliver an opening speech and participate in a panel discussion about the impact of interactive entertainment on modern society.

The German leader acknowledged the enormous popularity of video games and praised them as a healthy pastime that can provide various benefits. At the same time, he revived an old debate about the potential negative effects of the hobby and warned that some games contain inappropriate content that can be harmful.

German president celebrates video games at gamescom 2026 and calls for an end to their stigmatization

During his appearance at the German event, Frank-Walter Steinmeier shared his thoughts on video games. To begin with, he admitted that he is not a gamer, but that doesn’t mean he is unaware of the potential of interactive entertainment. He considers it a positive pastime for young people and a way to engage with culture.

The president opposes stigmatizing video games and their fans, arguing that stereotypes surrounding gamers do not reflect reality and only overshadow the industry’s true potential.

“The cliché of the nerdy teenager who, fueled by junk food and energy drinks, plays video games alone in a darkened room does not correspond to reality,” the president explained. “Games have long earned a central place in our society. We want their industry to establish itself in Germany; we want it to be economically strong.”

Since their origins, video games have faced countless criticisms and prejudices that have overshadowed their value as forms of entertainment and cultural expression. Leaders from various countries, including Donald Trump and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have used them as scapegoats and blamed them for social problems that go far beyond the industry’s reach.

By contrast, Germany’s president praised the popularity of video games in society, as he believes they have helped drive technological advances that are useful in other industries, including medicine and architecture. For this reason, he wants to encourage the growth of the video game industry in Germany.

The president also warned about the dangers of video games

Steinmeier also discussed the other side of the coin and warned about the potential dangers associated with the popularity of video games. He called for greater reflection on how this form of entertainment can also have negative effects on people, particularly when certain interests are involved.

“Given that video games have become so ubiquitous, we must also examine the disadvantages of this development objectively, honestly, and with nuance,” the president added.

Beyond gaming disorder, a condition recognized by the World Health Organization, Steinmeier believes that some games contain inappropriate content, making it important to prevent potential harm and pay attention to certain types of productions.

“And, of course, there are some video games in which young people are exposed to brutality and raw violence, sexism, racism, inhuman thinking, and extremist ideologies,” the German president warned.