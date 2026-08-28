Forza Horizon 6 is one of the most successful Xbox games of this generation, so it’s no surprise that hundreds of thousands of players are waiting for its release on PlayStation 5. Playground Games announced its Japan-set racing title as a multiplatform release, confirming it for Sony’s console.

However, months have gone by without any news about the highly anticipated port. With Xbox remaining silent and recently betting on exclusives again, some fans have speculated that the PS5 version of Forza Horizon 6 could be canceled or simply delayed.

Now, a reliable source has weighed in, sharing some rather bittersweet news for those eagerly waiting to experience Forza Horizon 6 on PlayStation 5.

What happened to Forza Horizon 6’s PlayStation 5 release?

Playground Games has quite a lot on its plate right now, as the studio continues releasing updates and new content for Forza Horizon 6. Additionally, a significant portion of its staff is working on Fable, the RPG that resurfaced at gamescom 2026 with new footage. This has led some PS5 users to wonder what happened to the racing game’s port.

Xbox decided to release Forza Horizon 6 first on Series X|S and PC, with a promise that it would arrive on Sony’s console at some point in 2026, although no specific release date was announced. However, the months have passed without any information about the port, raising concerns among the community about a possible cancellation or delay.

Microsoft’s gaming division made a major push toward a multiplatform strategy, which made the release of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 possible. However, the company recently decided to return to exclusives with games such as Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution.

Fortunately for PlayStation 5 users, everything indicates that Forza Horizon 6 is still planned for Sony’s console. There is, however, a bittersweet detail: it may not arrive this year as Xbox originally promised. Content creator Colt Eastwood speculated that the game could be delayed to 2027, and a reliable source later backed up that theory.

Tom Warren, a journalist at The Verge, said that he does not expect to see Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 in 2026. Playground Games has not confirmed a delay for the port, but it could be a smart decision. GTA VI reshuffled the schedule for the final stretch of the year, and some months are already packed with major releases, so a 2027 launch for Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 could be welcomed by many players.

Warren was asked whether the port could be canceled, particularly given Xbox’s desire to bring exclusives back to its consoles. The journalist reassured fans, stating that the game will definitely come to PS5, meaning the only remaining question is when it will happen.

Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 is a golden opportunity for Xbox

Much to no one’s surprise, Forza Horizon 5 was a massive success on PS5 and became Xbox’s best-selling game on Sony’s console. Recent reports revealed that the racing title has sold more than 5 million copies on the platform alone, generating substantial revenue for Xbox.

Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 6 has also been a major success following its release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game has sold millions of copies and generated more than $300 million in record time, despite being available through Xbox Game Pass. This makes it one of the most successful Xbox Game Studios titles of this generation.

With that in mind, not releasing Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 would mean walking away from what is essentially a guaranteed success, with the potential to