The memory crisis, inflation, and tariffs have rapidly driven up the price of consumer technology. Video game consoles, computers, and other devices are now considerably more expensive, and it seems our wallets could take another hit due to a decision by Donald Trump, President of the United States.

Last year, the president launched a trade war through tariffs that drove up the cost of numerous devices, including hardware from Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo, as well as PC components. Ultimately, authorities struck down the tariffs and declared them unconstitutional.

The price of consoles and other devices never returned to normal, and some companies refused to issue refunds to customers who had purchased products at inflated prices because of the tariffs. That chaotic episode, which hit our wallets hard, seemed like a thing of the past, but a new report claims that Donald Trump is planning new tariffs that could affect gamers and technology enthusiasts.

Super Mario podría vencer a Donald Trump en el escritorio

New Donald Trump tariffs could increase the price of consoles and other devices

In February of this year, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to strike down Donald Trump’s tariffs, which had thrown the entire technology sector into turmoil. The administration imposed tariffs on key regions involved in the manufacturing and distribution of devices such as consoles, affecting the entire production chain of major companies across the industry.

Gamers’ wallets have had little chance to recover, as the memory crisis has also caused hardware prices to skyrocket. The situation could get even worse, as reports claim that Donald Trump is already considering new tariffs.

According to POLITICO, the U.S. government could soon announce special tariffs related to semiconductors, a move that has raised concerns across the technology industry because of its potential impact on costs and what it could mean for the United States in the race for artificial intelligence.

If Trump’s proposal moves forward, the tariffs would apply to a wider range of technology products, including video game consoles, laptops, and servers powering AI data centers.

The report claims that the tariffs would be implemented gradually, but their consequences could still be significant for the industry. Trump wants the United States to manufacture more chips domestically, but the country’s technology industry still relies heavily on foreign producers such as Malaysia, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The report says that several technology companies are already pushing the Donald Trump administration to reduce the planned tariffs, hoping they will not exceed the rates the president announced earlier this year.

The tariffs are expected to affect major companies such as Apple, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as Google and Meta due to the implications for AI data centers. For now, the tariffs have not been officially announced, but they are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Jugadores de Estados Unidos ahora son parte del conflicto entre Nintendo y Donald Trump

Gamers have already felt the consequences of tariffs

Japanese authorities criticize Donald Trump and the White House for using Nintendo games for political and propaganda purposes: “we must protect our culture and demand respect”

Trump’s tariffs forced console manufacturers to raise their prices, so PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo fans know firsthand what the consequences of these measures can be. The PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch have become significantly more expensive over the past few years, and prices are expected to continue rising.

In September, Switch 2 will become more expensive due to the memory crisis, but another price increase cannot be ruled out if the new tariffs become a reality. Nintendo was also at the center of a tariff-related controversy, as players filed a lawsuit accusing the company of unfairly profiting from a government reimbursement it received from the United States after the tariffs were declared unconstitutional.

The Japanese company refused to issue refunds to customers who purchased its products at inflated prices, while companies such as Panic Inc., the creators of the Playdate, did issue refunds. Meanwhile, the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch did not receive price cuts after authorities invalidated the tariffs, raising even more concerns about the new tariffs that could be on the way.