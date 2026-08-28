Without a doubt, 2026 is a hugely important year for the gaming industry, as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Xbox brand. As part of the celebrations, Microsoft launched a limited-edition Xbox Series X featuring a translucent design. However, getting your hands on one won’t be cheap or easy.

As many feared, the Xbox Series X25 comes with a very high price tag comparable to that of a PlayStation 5 Pro. That’s saying something, as the hardware crisis and component shortages have driven up the price of all gaming platforms in recent months. The situation was already difficult enough, but things have just gotten worse.

Resellers are already offering the 25th-anniversary Xbox at inflated prices

According to findings from the community, the limited-edition console is already in the hands of scalpers, who are attempting to resell this collector’s item at exorbitant prices through online stores.

A few hours ago, Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X25 will officially launch on November 13. Only a limited number of units will be available, and the console will be sold exclusively through select retailers for $899.99 USD. In fact, it is more expensive than a standard Series X and will cost the same as a PS5 Pro.

Perhaps in an attempt to keep scalpers at bay, the company confirmed that “some of the most dedicated Xbox fans” would begin receiving email invitations to reserve the limited-edition console on Wednesday. However, Microsoft never explained the criteria used to select recipients.

The public preorder officially opened on the morning of Thursday, August 27. It appears that units are still available, although stock will vary depending on the country and region. The consoles are also expected to sell out quickly.

Since this is a collector’s item celebrating more than two decades of Xbox history, it is easy to assume that it will become highly sought-after sooner rather than later. Scalpers know this, which is why they are already trying to cash in.

As Pure Xbox discovered, some units are already available through online stores. Sellers claim they secured a preorder and will ship the console to buyers. Of course, there is no way to know whether these sellers actually managed to purchase the console during the preorder period.

If you thought $900 USD was already too expensive, think again. Some resellers are offering the Xbox Series X25 for $1,800 USD and $2,000 USD. One seller in the United States has gone even further, listing the limited-edition console for an incredible $3,000 USD.

The Xbox Series X25 comes with a surprise for Halo fans

It is easy to see the appeal of this product. The Xbox Series X25 moves away from the dark tones of the original console and features a translucent design inspired by the look of Microsoft’s first console, which debuted in 2001, exactly 25 years ago. Fans can expect 1TB of storage.

The launch of this 25th-anniversary console will also be accompanied by a wireless controller featuring a semitransparent design. The Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition will even feature the original colors on its ABXY buttons.

With the launch of the preorder, Microsoft confirmed that every Xbox Series X25 will include a free copy of Halo: Campaign Evolved, the controversial remake of Bungie’s classic FPS. This new version, developed by Halo Studios, features a completely original mini-campaign, gameplay changes, and revamped graphics.

The company confirmed that console prices vary by market, so players should check the Microsoft Store or their local retailers for more information.

It is unfortunate that scalpers are already ruining this highly anticipated release.