The announcement of God of War: Laufey has generated mixed reactions among fans of the long-running saga. While some players are eager to see the franchise explore new horizons with Faye in the lead role, others have rejected the idea of Kratos taking a backseat, fearing that the series will drift from its core identity.

The debate has intensified on social media, where criticism of God of War: Laufey has increasingly targeted Faye herself: her appearance, her role, and the purported ways in which she might “ruin” the franchise. Even David Jaffe, the original creator of the series, has joined the conversation with pointed remarks.

In response to the backlash from a segment of the community, game director Ariel Lawrence has stepped forward to defend Faye and offer a rebuttal. She also explained why she believes the new protagonist will ultimately win the hearts of Kratos’s most devoted fans.

Director Promises Faye Will Not Alter the Essence of God of War

Throughout its history, God of War has been defined by visceral action, high-intensity combat, and unflinching violence. Santa Monica Studio has made it clear that God of War: Laufey will continue in that tradition, though fans remain concerned that Faye’s ascent to the lead role will change the series.

In an interview with GameSpot, Lawrence noted that she has worked on the franchise for many years and is intimately familiar with its evolution and various phases. She described its essence as “an epic story that has tons of fantasy and violence, but at the heart of it still is a really human personal story”, a truth most clearly reflected in Kratos’s own character development.

Lawrence explained that God of War: Laufey will not abandon those roots. “Faye definitely has violence in it and is capable of that,” she said. While she acknowledges that Faye and Kratos are very different characters, she believes they “are equally strong and capable.”

Like Kratos, Faye will grapple with difficult dilemmas and the ghosts of her past as a protector of the Giants. One of her central challenges in this new adventure will be finding a way to help Kratos and Atreus as quickly as possible, which will require her to overcome numerous obstacles and face dangerous threats.

When asked about the skepticism surrounding Faye as both a new protagonist and a warrior, Lawrence rejected the notion that the character is any less capable than Kratos, a direct response to sexist criticisms leveled against Faye. She is confident that the character will earn the approval of any fan who gives her story a chance.

“Everybody comes at their stories with their own worldview, so I’m not sure what drives a lot of people to say that (...) We know that Faye and Kratos stood toe-to-toe and were partners in their life together and they cared about each other. He saw her as a capable warrior and she saw in him also that capability for change. I’m not sure what drives other folks to make assumptions on that, but I know her to be quite capable.” she said.

What Did the Director Of God Of War: Laufey Say About Player Criticism?

Lawrence acknowledged that the reveal of God of War: Laufey has sparked heated debates across forums and social media. She expressed gratitude toward fans who speak passionately about the game, viewing it as a positive sign “to have people who care” about the franchise regardless of whether they are upset or believe the game should have taken a different direction.

“I don’t know if it fuels us. I think that it’s more of that challenge where people make assumptions about what we can do or what we can’t do and as a team, as a studio. Or what we should do. As a team, Santa Monica has always taken to doing what we want to do and showing people we can do it,” she said.

Lastly, Lawrence said she understands players’ doubts and certain sincere criticisms, recognizing the deep passion they hold for Kratos and God of War as a whole. She reaffirmed that Kratos will return in the future but only after Faye has had the chance to write a new chapter for the franchise.

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