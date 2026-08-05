The live-action God of War series is suddenly without its lead actor after Ryan Hurst, who was set to portray Kratos, sustained an injury during the filming of the first season. The setback has left PlayStation and Amazon MGM Studios facing the difficult task of recasting the iconic Ghost of Sparta.

According to recent reports, a name long associated with the franchise by fans is now emerging as a top candidate for the role: Dave Bautista. While the news remains unofficial, it has already sparked considerable excitement in the gaming community, many of whom believe the Hollywood star possesses the ideal presence to embody the legendary PlayStation character.

What Is the Relation Between Dave Bautista and God of War?

Before becoming a major Hollywood action star, Dave Bautista gained fame as a WWE wrestler, and fans quickly drew parallels between his imposing physique and Kratos. His muscular build and commanding screen presence have long made him a popular fancast for the character in any live-action adaptation.

In fact, director Steven S. DeKnight had already considered Bautista for the role years ago when he attempted to bring the franchise to the screen. Although that project never materialized, the idea never faded from the minds of fans, who continued to envision the actor as the Ghost of Sparta.

Across social media and fan forums, edited images and concept videos of Bautista as Kratos are widespread. Much of this fan-made content draws from his performance as Drax in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a vengeful warrior that many viewers have compared to the God of War protagonist.

It is no secret that Bautista was among the frontrunners when the PlayStation and Amazon series was first announced. At the time, many supporters threw their weight behind him, believing he was the natural choice for the part.

Ultimately, the role went to Ryan Hurst, but his injury has now opened the door once again. Interestingly, recent reports suggest that Bautista is already in active discussions to take over the part and make fans’ dream a reality.

Will Dave Bautista Play Kratos in the Live-Action Series?

Following Hurst’s injury, production on the God of War series was placed on an indefinite pause. However, by the middle of this month, the adaptation now under the creative direction of Ronald D. Moore will formally begin the search for a new Kratos, with the aim of resuming shooting by mid-October or possibly later.

According to a report from Variety, Bautista is not only in talks but also considered a strong contender for the role, thanks to his physicality and striking resemblance to the character. Should the deal be finalized in the coming weeks, he would share the screen with Callum Vinson, who has been cast as Atreus.

It is understood that at least four episodes were already filmed with Hurst in the lead, but all scenes featuring Kratos will be reshot with whichever actor PlayStation and Amazon ultimately select. If Bautista secures the part, he will be attached to the two confirmed seasons of the series.

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