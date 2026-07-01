Rumors surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI continue to intensify as the gaming world eagerly anticipates its arrival. The latest speculation suggests that Nintendo Switch 2 will also be part of the game’s platform lineup, a claim that has stirred considerable excitement across online communities, though official confirmation remains conspicuously absent.

The source of this new information is Nash Weedle, a self-described insider with a history of sharing Nintendo-related scoops. While some of his past predictions have proven accurate, others have failed to materialize, lending an air of uncertainty to his latest assertions. Nevertheless, his recent statements have succeeded in reigniting fan interest in a possible Switch 2 port.

Grand Theft Auto VI Port Will Be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nash Weedle Claims

According to Weedle’s post on X, Rockstar Games is actively developing a version of Grand Theft Auto VI for the Nintendo Switch 2, with a targeted release window in 2027.

He claims that the development team has already overcome several significant technical hurdles and that external specialists with expertise in Switch 2 conversions have been brought in through subcontracting to assist with the porting process.

Weedle further contends that multiple sources have confirmed to him that the game will not launch on the hybrid console this year. He also notes that other insiders have received comparable intelligence from their own contacts, which he views as corroboration of the project’s legitimacy.

Measured Skepticism Regarding This Leak

Rockstar Games has yet to make any official announcement regarding a Switch 2 version, and parent company Take-Two Interactive has remained silent on the matter. All current claims remain firmly in the domain of speculation.

Weedle’s track record further underscores the need for caution, as his previous leaks have yielded mixed results.

However, the notion is not without its merits: the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to feature significantly more capable hardware than its predecessor, and several major publishers are already exploring ports of demanding titles for the platform. Should Rockstar manage to deliver a high-quality adaptation, a Switch 2 release of Grand Theft Auto VI could become one of the console’s most landmark offerings.

For now, the gaming community is left to wait and see whether this rumor will ultimately prove well-founded or fade into yet another cycle of unfounded speculation surrounding one of the industry’s most highly anticipated games.

Do you think Grand Theft Auto VI could perform adequately on the Nintendo Switch 2? And would a confirmed Switch 2 version influence your decision to purchase the game? Share your thoughts in the comments below.