PlayStation made a determined push into the PC gaming space, but its bid to capture the massive audiences on Steam and the Epic Games Store has fallen short of expectations. In response, the company is now walking back those efforts, confirming that its single-player titles will once again remain exclusive to the PS5, with PC releases reserved solely for multiplayer and live-service games.

Shawn Layden, a former top executive at PlayStation, has publicly criticized this sudden pivot, describing it as a significant error on Sony’s part. In a recent interview, he argued that the original long-term strategy was sound and should have been maintained, even if initial port sales failed to meet projected figures.

PlayStation Is Wrong for Partially Abandoning the PC Market, Shawn Layden Says

The shift was formally announced by Hideaki Nishino, current head of PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment, who confirmed that flagship single-player experiences including Marvel’s Wolverine, Ghost of Yōtei, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will not be released on PC.

Speaking with PSI, Layden was adamant that PlayStation is making a mistake by reducing its PC presence. From his point of view, computer ports represented one of the most effective channels for introducing PlayStation’s storied franchises to broader, untapped audiences.

Layden maintained that Sony’s earlier approach was correct: releasing major titles on PC several months or even years after their PS5 debuts allowed the company to protect its console business while simultaneously building familiarity with its most beloved characters. That familiarity, he noted, could later be leveraged across other media, including film and television.

“But as we took our intellectual properties across other media, whether it is into films, or television, comic books, or into merchandising, you needed to have as many eyeballs as possible that were aware of our character and stories,” he said. “Just concentrating on the PlayStation population by telling these stories only to them, and then trying to bring it off of that platform into different media…”

Layden argued that PC ports never truly cannibalized console sales. Players who are willing to wait 18 months for a PC version, he observed, were unlikely to purchase a PlayStation console in the first place.

“I think that if someone is waiting 18 months for a game to come on PC, then they were not going to buy it on PlayStation anyway and we did not lose a sale to them. If it is a way to reduce the costs of making a port, why not. I don’t know what they are thinking,” he said.

The Importance of Exclusives for PlayStation

Layden acknowledged the enduring value of exclusives in differentiating the PS5 from competing platforms. He praised Sony for resisting the kind of day-and-date releases seen with Xbox, recognizing that maintaining a distinct identity is essential to the console’s appeal.

“I think exclusivity is very important to a platform business. That is how you differentiate yourself. (...) Moving into PC or multi-platform, if you offer the same experience everywhere, the platform loses its identity. And when you become a commodity, you compete solely on price, which is a race to the bottom,” he said.

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