With an official release date now set and pre-orders already underway, Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to become one of the biggest launches in gaming history. While the PS5 version is expected to lead in unit sales, anticipation remains high among Xbox Series X|S owners.

The processing power of the Xbox Series X is beyond question, but uncertainty once again centers on the less capable Xbox Series S. The console has consistently challenged development teams due to its reduced memory and computational limits, forcing studios to make difficult trade-offs in performance and visual fidelity.

Nevertheless, extracting maximum performance from the Series S is often a matter of dedicated time and engineering investment and Rockstar Games possesses both in abundance. For fans who have opted for the more affordable console, there is reason for cautious optimism that the studio will deliver a polished experience.

Rockstar “Struggles” to Optimize GTA VI for 60 FPS on Xbox Series S, Source Claims

According to hosts of the Rock and Borys podcast, as reported by Insider-Gaming, the studio is actively engineering the graphical modes that PlayStation 5 and Xbox players have come to expect from major AAA releases.

Citing an internal Rockstar source, the podcast indicates that the company intends to offer both a graphics mode and a performance mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch, with the latter targeting a smooth 60 frames per second.

For the Xbox Series S, however, the outlook remains uncertain. While developers initially established 30 fps as a baseline, their stated ambition is to reach 60 fps, though the same source describes Rockstar as “struggling” to meet that target. It is not yet clear whether the enhanced frame rate will be available on day one.

It is worth noting that several major AAA titles have introduced 60 fps performance modes for the Series S after their initial release, setting a precedent that gives users of the console reason to remain hopeful.

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