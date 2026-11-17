WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The launch of GTA 6 marks a milestone in videogame history and has prompted fans to reflect on their experiences with Grand Theft Auto V .

Fans are organizing a final event inside GTA Online called The Last Ride.

There is some uncertainty surrounding the future of the multiplayer mode following the launch of GTA 6.

We are about to witness a moment that will undoubtedly go down in history: the official launch of GTA 6. But before we head back to Vice City, there was a time when we spent countless hours exploring the map of Grand Theft Auto V. That era is about to come to an end as we welcome the next installment.

The 2013 game has been around for a long time, and it isn’t going anywhere. However, many players who still enjoy the adventures of Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton are finally ready to turn the page and dive into the game starring Lucia and Jason.

Fans Organize a Special Event to Say Goodbye to GTA V

For 13 years, GTA V has been there through thick and thin. Its single-player campaign is deep enough to keep us busy for dozens of hours, but much of the game’s longevity is thanks to its multiplayer component: GTA Online, which continues to receive plenty of content.

However, with the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 just around the corner, a new chapter in videogame history is about to begin. To celebrate the arrival of the highly anticipated sequel that will take us back to Vice City, the community decided to organize a special event to say goodbye to the previous installment.

The initiative is called The Last Ride and will begin on November 18, the day before GTA 6 officially launches. The idea is quite simple: take one final trip through Los Santos and remember the map where players experienced countless unforgettable moments that have now become nostalgic memories.

Content creator CraftizyTV came up with the idea. In a TikTok video, they explained what GTA V means to them and shared the first details about the special event. “For many of us, this game wasn’t just a game: it’s years and years of memories.”

GTA Online players are expected to gather one last time for a ride around Los Santos. The nostalgic journey will begin at Los Santos International Airport, then pass through Del Perro Pier and Paleto Bay before ending at Mount Chiliad, where participants will enjoy a view of the ocean.

The idea is for players to take one last trip through Los Santos while appreciating the streets, valleys, and highways that make up one of the franchise’s most iconic and ambitious maps. It’s a way to bid farewell to Grand Theft Auto V and welcome GTA 6, which promises to offer an even larger setting.

What Will Happen to GTA V and GTA Online After Grand Theft Auto 6 Launches?

It seems that plenty of people will join the initiative, so it wouldn’t be surprising to enter GTA Online on the eve of Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch and find a peaceful environment without the usual chaos. After all, the main idea is for players to explore the map without causing destruction or committing crimes along the way.

YouTuber Dezoh is one of the online personalities who will take part in this special event. In a video, he explained why the game is so special to thousands of fans around the world: “I was 13 or 14 when GTA V came out. Now I’m 27.”

Once again, the community’s journey is purely symbolic. Grand Theft Auto V will remain available on all platforms, and players will still be able to access GTA Online as usual and complete whatever missions they want without any major changes.

Early last year, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, discussed what the future might hold for GTA Online once the sequel launches. Although he kept his comments vague, he assured players that the developers would continue supporting the 2013 game’s multiplayer mode as long as it had an active player base.

For now, it remains unknown whether GTA 6 will have its own online component. However, Dan Clancy, head of Twitch, revealed that the sequel’s multiplayer mode will launch in 2027.

The original version of GTA Online will remain active, even after Grand Theft Auto 6 launches