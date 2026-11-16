WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Eden Marie, an Xbox engineer, shared an image showing Fable III in the Disc to Digital tab.

The game originally launched on Xbox 360, and its appearance sparked excitement among fans about possible compatibility.

So far, only physical Xbox One and Xbox Series X games are supported by the program.

The Disc to Digital program is Xbox’s latest effort to preserve access to its games across console generations, and in this particular case, it also supports physical media. However, the program is currently limited to physical copies of Xbox One and Xbox Series X games.

The community has been wondering whether Xbox 360 games will eventually receive the same treatment. A post from one of the company’s employees sparked hope that this could happen, but there’s an important detail to consider.

Will Physical Xbox 360 Games Become Part of Disc to Digital?

The Xbox community is excited about the Disc to Digital program, but players believe Microsoft could have more surprises in store. Some hope that physical Xbox 360 games will eventually receive the same support.

Excitement reached a new level when Eden Marie, an Xbox engineer, shared an image that supposedly showed her game library. In the Disc to Digital tab, players spotted a copy of Fable III, a game originally released for Microsoft’s second console.

The community immediately interpreted this as a possible sign that Xbox 360 discs would eventually receive support, allowing players to claim a digital license for their games.

The Mistake That Got Xbox Players Excited

Amid the excitement surrounding what appeared to be a hint about the future of Disc to Digital, the Xbox employee delivered some disappointing news.

After being asked what the image of Fable III meant, Eden Marie confirmed that it was simply a mistake.

However, this has left another question hanging in the air: was the image generated by AI, or did the Xbox engineer make a blunder that accidentally revealed something before it was ready?

For now, the only discs that can be used with the Disc to Digital program are those for Xbox One and Xbox Series X games.

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Stay tuned!