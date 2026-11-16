WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Halo: Campaign Evolved will bring back the popular Firefight mode through a free update arriving in winter 2026.

Firefight will allow up to 4 players to team up and survive waves of enemies, testing their coordination and resource management skills.

The update will include new maps and a varied arsenal of weapons to enhance the experience.

More details about Firefight will be shared during Halo Fest, which will take place in Seattle, Washington, in December.

For almost two decades, Halo has offered different ways to enjoy its battles, whether through its single-player campaigns, competitive matches, or cooperative experiences.

The latter has become one of the community’s favorite ways to play, allowing several friends to team up and overcome challenges while making the most of the franchise’s extensive arsenal.

One of these modes stands out for putting teams’ coordination to the test, forcing players to manage their available resources and withstand increasingly difficult attacks. Naturally, the return of this type of experience is something many fans have been hoping for, and it is about to become a reality.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Will Bring Back Firefight for Free

Xbox Game Studios and Halo Studios announced that Halo: Campaign Evolved will receive a free update this winter, introducing Firefight, the popular player-versus-environment (PvE) cooperative mode. This experience will allow up to 4 players to team up and survive different waves of enemies.

The news was shared by Tahir Hasandjekaj, Halo Studios’ Competitive Engagement Director, who highlighted how important this experience is to the community. According to the executive, Firefight has been one of the franchise’s fan-favorite modes for almost 20 years:

“For almost two decades, Firefight has been one of Halo’s fan favorites, challenging Spartans to work together, hold the line, and survive waves of enemies,” the executive explained.

Halo: Campaign Evolved, the only confirmed re-release so far, will debut sometime in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

The Cooperative Mode Will Feature New Maps and Weapons

The return of Firefight will not only bring back one of the franchise’s most recognizable experiences, but also introduce new environments and tools for players to enjoy these battles.

The executive confirmed that the mode will include new maps and a variety of weapons, giving players more options when facing enemy forces.

For now, Halo Studios has announced that it will share more information during Halo Fest, an event scheduled to take place from December 12 to 13 in Seattle, Washington. Therefore, fans will have to wait a few more weeks to learn more about how Firefight works and what new features will accompany its return.

Halo: Campaign Evolved previously raised questions over its potential use of AI.

Where Can You Play Halo: Campaign Evolved?

Halo: Campaign Evolved is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also play it through the service.

The free Firefight update will arrive sometime in winter 2026, although it does not yet have a specific release date.

Are you excited to take on waves of enemies alongside three other players again? What new features would you like to see in this mode? Let us know in the comments.

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