WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Sony has released a new security update for PS5 to prevent GTA 6 piracy ahead of its launch.

Version 26.07-14.23.00 focuses exclusively on strengthening the console’s security measures.

The update is expected to be mandatory to play GTA 6 on PS5.

There is speculation that Sony and Rockstar Games could release additional updates as the game’s launch approaches.

The rapid progress of the PlayStation 5 jailbreak scene poses a risk to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. Over the past few days, Sony has released several updates to improve its console’s security and prevent piracy from affecting Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive’s highly anticipated title.

With GTA 6 just days away, the Japanese company is not letting up and continues to strengthen its console’s security to stop any attempts to pirate the open-world game. In fact, this morning it unexpectedly released update 26.07-14.23.00 for PS5.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, is aware of the recent developments surrounding the PS5 jailbreak, which could affect the console that millions of players will use to enjoy GTA 6 on November 19. Despite the piracy risks, the executive is not particularly concerned, as the company already has a plan to fight it.

In recent days, a developer who helped jailbreak Sony’s console recommended that players buy GTA 6 and enjoy it on launch day, arguing that it is unlikely a pirated version of the game will be available that can run properly on a PS5.

Despite this, Sony would rather play it safe and has once again strengthened its console’s security. As mentioned above, the company released update 26.07-14.23.00 for PS5 this morning, specifically targeting potential attempts to pirate GTA 6.

We know this thanks to the update’s official patch notes, which list just one change. Sony explains that the new PS5 patch makes some security adjustments to the system software. There are no other new features or improvements, so the purpose of the update is quite clear.

As happened with system version 14.22.00.00, the latest update is expected to be mandatory to run Rockstar Games’ title once it becomes available. According to findings and speculation from the community, GTA 6 would require at least version 14.22.00.00 to work. However, players now believe that update 26.07-14.23.00 will be essential to run the game.

Therefore, the best thing to do is download and install the console’s security patch to avoid any issues on November 19. For now, it is unclear whether Sony plans to release another PS5 update on the day GTA 6 launches.

Players who are ready to explore Leonida should keep one important detail in mind: Rockstar has released several updates for GTA 6 over the past few days. Preloading the game and downloading its more than 200 GB of data will not be enough, as players will also need to install the latest patches.

Last week, the studio released versions 01.002.000 and 01.002.001 of GTA 6. Unfortunately, it did not share patch notes, so we do not know what changes or fixes they include. The community believes these are day-one patches intended to fix some bugs.

Players need approximately 3 GB of additional free storage space to download both day-one updates. Rockstar will likely release another patch and publish the official notes for the available versions shortly before launch.

GTAVI les roba a todos, hasta a su propia compañía

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