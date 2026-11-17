WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Masashi Kishimoto is working on a new manga titled Naruto Shadow Rising , marking the original creator’s return to the franchise.

The new manga could feature one of the most anticipated clashes between Naruto and Sasuke.

More information about this original work will be revealed at Jump Festa 2027 in December.

Naruto holds a prominent place among the most iconic anime series in recent history. Although the franchise continued with Boruto as its protagonist after the aspiring Hokage’s adventure came to an end, fans spent years asking for the return of the original main characters. Masashi Kishimoto is about to make those dreams come true with a brand-new manga.

The Japanese writer and illustrator is working on a new official manga, and he will share all the details about this highly anticipated project very soon. In the meantime, he took advantage of a magazine launch to reveal the first details about his upcoming work. And yes, it looks like he will finally bring one of the battles fans have been waiting for to the page.

Naruto Shadow Rising Could Feature a Rematch Between Naruto and Sasuke

The franchise began in September 1999, when the first chapter of the manga was published in the Japanese magazine Shonen Jump by publisher Shueisha. The series quickly gained popularity, allowing it to expand week after week with new stories.

Ultimately, Naruto concluded in 2014 after 700 chapters collected in a total of 72 volumes. Meanwhile, the successful anime adaptation produced by Studio Pierrot premiered in 2004 and ended in 2017 after 720 episodes. Although the story continued with Boruto, the original characters still played an important role.

The franchise is now preparing for a triumphant return to its roots, as several projects for television and other media were announced a couple of weeks ago. Perhaps one of the most exciting reveals was Naruto Shadow Rising, a completely original story written by Masashi Kishimoto.

The Boruto manga was primarily handled by Mikio Ikemoto, so Naruto Shadow Rising marks the original creator’s return to the series. Its official teaser featured several illustrations presented in the style of storyboards.

During the presentation, it was confirmed that the manga artist would share more information about Naruto Shadow Rising toward the end of this year. In the meantime, Masashi Kishimoto took advantage of the release of issue 50 of Weekly Shonen Jump to offer a hint about what’s coming.

“While holding his Hokage hat, Naruto clashes with Sasuke in a fierce battle,” the artist wrote. The publication also reaffirmed that more information about this new manga’s story will be shared during a panel at Jump Festa 2027, which will take place on December 19.

The magazine features a couple of drawings that indeed show the protagonist facing his former rival. Everything seems to suggest that Naruto Shadow Rising will tell a self-contained story centered on the moment when Sasuke fights Naruto before the latter becomes Hokage.

There’s also a possibility that the original manga written by Masashi Kishimoto will be a miniseries with multiple chapters expanding on the ending, much like Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. The first official images indicate that this story takes place after the conclusion of the original series but before the events of Boruto.

Masashi Kishimoto teases another fight between Sasuke and Naruto in the new manga, Naruto Shadow Rising.

Naruto Will Return With a New TV Anime and More Projects

Judging by the first illustrations, it seems that Masashi Kishimoto’s new work will finally show the long-awaited final battle between Naruto and Sasuke. However, this has not yet been confirmed, so we’ll have to wait for more details. We’ll get some answers in December during Jump Festa 2027.

The manga artist is expected to use the convention’s panel to share more information about the story, its release schedule, the length of the new storyline, and its format. And yes, Naruto Shadow Rising is just one of the many surprises fans can look forward to.

At New York Comic-Con, held in October 2026, Studio Pierrot confirmed the production of a new anime in the franchise: Naruto x Ninku, an animated project that will bring both characters together in a special story set during a crucial moment in the manga. It is expected to be a miniseries consisting of just four episodes.

More information about a mobile game and the Western release of the trading card game was also shared during the event. Meanwhile, we already know that the upcoming live-action movie directed by Destin Daniel Cretton has received the green light, with Sony involved in production. Filming will begin in 2027.

In addition to the manga written by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto will return with a completely original anime.

But tell us: what do you think Naruto Shadow Rising will be about? Would you like to see a battle between the two classic protagonists? Let us know in the comments!