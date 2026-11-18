WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Grand Theft Auto VI received outstanding reviews from international critics, becoming one of the highest-rated games in history.

Rockstar’s game matched the score of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo 64.

The game has received 147 reviews and is being hailed as a major step forward for video games and entertainment, with no negative or mixed reviews so far.

Grand Theft Auto VI will make its debut tomorrow, and critics have already delivered their verdict. Rockstar Games has done it again, delivering a title that has received widespread praise from the international press. Thanks to this, the adventure starring Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval has earned near-perfect scores and made history on Metacritic.

Early this morning, the first reviews of GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S were published. Media outlets from around the world gave the open-world game their seal of approval, making it one of the highest-rated titles in the history of the medium.

Ever since its reveal, GTA 6 has generated enormous expectations, and some fans were concerned that the game might not live up to the hype. However, the numbers make it clear that we’re looking at one of Rockstar’s greatest releases.

GTA 6 Is Already One of the Highest-Rated Games in History

The recent GTA 6 nominations for The Game Awards 2026 sparked controversy, as the game hasn’t even been released yet but is already among the favorites to win GOTY and other major awards at Geoff Keighley’s event. However, it’s now easier to understand why Rockstar’s game received nominations in so many categories.

The specialized press published its reviews of GTA 6 early this morning, and what many anticipated came true: the game was an overwhelming critical success and received near-perfect scores. At the time of writing, the title has an average score of 99 on Metacritic for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This makes GTA 6 the highest-rated entry in the franchise, but its biggest achievement is something else. It has already become one of the highest-rated games in Metacritic’s history, with many critics considering it a genuine masterpiece.

To put this into perspective, GTA 6 matched the score of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo 64. Nintendo’s game debuted in 1998 and also received widespread acclaim, eventually reaching an average Metacritic score of 99.

Rockstar has now managed to replicate Nintendo’s achievement and deliver a game with an almost perfect score. It’s worth remembering that titles such as GTA V and GTA IV also received excellent reviews, averaging 97 and 98 on Metacritic, respectively.

GTA 6 has taken the number one spot on the website’s list of the greatest games of all time. Ocarina of Time follows in second place, while SoulCalibur, Super Mario Galaxy 2, and the aforementioned GTA IV are tied with a score of 98.

Rockstar’s game also managed to surpass the score achieved by the Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2, which currently sits in 32nd place with a score of 96.

GTA 6 is now among the highest-rated games in history, according to Metacritic.

What Did Critics Say About GTA 6?

GTA 6 made history on Metacritic with the 147 reviews it had accumulated at the time of writing. Critics agree that calling it a masterpiece is no exaggeration and believe the wait of more than 13 years was completely worth it. That’s because Rockstar has outdone itself in virtually every department, including storytelling, gameplay, world-building, and more.

Some outlets believe that just a few minutes of playing are enough to understand why GTA 6 represents a major step forward for video games and entertainment as a whole. Many critics praised the open world of Leonida, describing it as incredibly lively and detailed.

Comparisons were inevitable, and many believe the new installment combines the freedom that defines GTA with the outstanding storytelling of Red Dead Redemption 2. Its soundtrack, technical presentation, and gameplay have also received plenty of praise.

Some critics even consider Lucia and Jason the most memorable protagonists in the entire franchise. So far, GTA 6 has no negative or mixed reviews, as most outlets awarded it a score of 100, while its lowest scores stand at 95.

Critics are already calling GTA 6 an instant masterpiece.